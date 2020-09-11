Healthcare: Prevention is better than cure – Here is why

Healthcare networks and devices are getting smarter and, it is the only way to make healthcare available to the masses without much investment and immediate scaling potential.

The current pandemic situation has forced us to sit down and think and move our business home. It is in the wake of this current situation that we have realized the importance of our health and taking care of it daily. Monitoring our vitals for our well being has become necessarily important. It also draws our attention to the fact that “Start today, be ready for tomorrow.”

The advancement in health and technology, introduction of AI and IoT devices have not only made it easier for us to track our health and receive immediate reports but it has also made it convenient for health experts to provide medical aid to and from any part of the world without having to visit a medical institution/hospital.

Regular guidance and personalized solutions

These IoT/AI devices monitor your health daily and provide reports based on any changes in your heart rate, breathing rate, sleeping schedule, blood pressure, etc, and send it to you and your healthcare provider. Thus making it easier to proffer solutions according to the variations in your health conditions. These include either a change of medicinal doses, change in diet plans, etc. Hence these devices do not have a one size fits all solution but give you a personalized solution according to your current health situations.

Underlying health issues

It also helps track certain lifestyle habits that later lead to severe health issues or cause underlying health issues that go unnoticed otherwise. Then, technology allowed patients to be more engaged in their treatment as they could access their medical records, prepare for appointments, and contact their doctors. Home monitoring systems also let patients and care providers track individual health in real-time mode while patients occupy the home, which is extremely beneficial for patients with long-term conditions and elderly people. These devices can provide peace of mind to those suffering from chronic diseases as it alerts the doctor as well as patients. Thus making it easier to get hold of and treat diseases earlier. A monitoring device is also able to brief patients about the critical deterioration of health when they need to apply for emergency help as soon as possible.

Saves money

Treatments can cost a lot in the long run, especially if your health goes down. But patients can save considerably, thanks to health monitoring. With home telehealth, it is not necessary to go to a clinic for a prescription or ask your physician about test results. Besides, due to the decreasing number of unnecessary hospital visits, medical institutions become less crowded and can faster admit patients who need emergency help. Also, if you start treating any health issue at the root before it reaches the extremes, you tend to save more money.

Thus, telehealth or health monitoring moves healthcare home and in your own hands and provides convenience and access to billions. The increasing number of varied connected medical devices transforms the way healthcare services are provided. Telemedicine, or telehealth, has made healthcare delivery more dynamic and made it more patient-centered because the number of connected medical devices grows, so does the quantity of knowledge they generate.

Healthcare networks and devices are getting smarter and more complex and demand efficient, convenient, and safe connectivity technologies. It is the only way to make healthcare available to the masses without much investment and immediate scaling potential. With telemedicine and technology innovation on remote health monitoring, healthcare can be provided affordably, immediately, and the time of need. And it also provides you prevention from deteriorating health at an early stage, invest smartly for yourself, and keep your savings safe for your future.

By, Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder, Dozee