Healthcare Discount Cards: Should you opt for it?

Healthcare costs are rising rapidly. For instance, a 2-day treatment in ICU can rake up a bill of around Rs 50,000. Health insurance plans in such cases cover expenses related to hospitalization. However, the policyholder has to pay for other common medical needs such as diagnostic tests, check-ups, consultations with a doctor, etc.

These additional healthcare costs add up to around 70 to 75 per cent of medical expenses, which makes your family’s healthcare needs expensive, with the increasing costs. Healthcare discount cards offer additional discounts to the cardholder between 30 to 50 per cent discount on medical costs other than hospitalization, including medicins, doctor consultation, and diagnostic tests.

While health insurance pays for the hospitalization of the policyholder, healthcare discount cards fill the gap between what the insurer covers and what the policyholder actually spends on healthcare.

If you are also planning to opt for a healthcare discount card, here are some features of the card you should know;