Healthcare Discount Cards: Should you opt for it?

Healthcare costs are rising rapidly. For instance, a 2-day treatment in ICU can rake up a bill of around Rs 50,000. Health insurance plans in such cases cover expenses related to hospitalization. However, the policyholder has to pay for other common medical needs such as diagnostic tests, check-ups, consultations with a doctor, etc.
These additional healthcare costs add up to around 70 to 75 per cent of medical expenses, which makes your family’s healthcare needs expensive, with the increasing costs. Healthcare discount cards offer additional discounts to the cardholder between 30 to 50 per cent discount on medical costs other than hospitalization, including medicins, doctor consultation, and diagnostic tests.
While health insurance pays for the hospitalization of the policyholder, healthcare discount cards fill the gap between what the insurer covers and what the policyholder actually spends on healthcare.
If you are also planning to opt for a healthcare discount card, here are some features of the card you should know;
- For a membership fee, healthcare discount cards offer discounts to the cardholder on diagnostic tests, consultation fees, along with hospitalization.
- These healthcare cards are similar to loyalty cards wherein the cardholder pays a membership fee and the company offering the card helps them get discounts on both hospitalization and non-hospitalization-related expenses.
- The benefits offered by healthcare discount cards can be availed by an individual, as well as by a family, however, generally, there is a cap on the number of members on these discount cards.
- Health insurance policies are mostly hospitalization driven and do not cover the additional expenses that come with an illness or hospitalization. Most healthcare expenses as such are significantly reduced through these discount cards.
- As this service is not regulated, hence, be critical while choosing the card and find out about the quality of the service providers offering the discount before purchasing the card.
