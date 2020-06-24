Health Insurance: Why do you need health cover for vector-borne diseases this monsoon?

Why do you need Insurance for Vector-Borne Diseases? Find out;

With the monsoon season taking over the nation, other than the coronavirus pandemic, vector-borne diseases are an added concern. Vector-borne diseases are a major public health concern, and they affect a large number of people all around the world. According to a last-year report by the World Health Organization (WHO), these diseases account for more than 17 per cent of all infectious diseases. Vector-borne diseases cause more than 7 lakh deaths annually, the report states. Additionally, in over 128 countries more than 3.9 billion people are at risk of contracting dengue, with an estimation of 96 million cases per year.

With the onset of monsoon, dengue-related hospitalizations have already started making the news. The cost of treatment for dengue can range anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000. Hence, buying a dengue cover is the least you can do to safeguard yourself and your family against this annual epidemic. There are a few companies that provide specialized vector-borne disease cover/dengue covers. Vector-borne diseases usually include dengue, chikungunya, schistosomiasis, malaria, etc.

A key feature of the vector-borne disease policies is that they cover both inpatient and outpatient treatment (OPD). Most standard health policy covers the policyholder only during hospitalization provided he/she is admitted for at least 24 hours.

Why do you need Insurance for Vector-Borne Diseases?

Vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria have always been common in India, however, people take it lightly in the initial phase. It is so because these diseases have similar symptoms to that of flu, hence, proper diagnosis and treatment is not accurate in the initial stages. As the proper treatment is not given on time, there have been various cases when people have ended up in death or other serious conditions.

According to industry insights, the lack of treatment is mostly due to insufficient money or carelessness. Therefore, to take control of such unforeseen situations, it is better to opt for an insurance cover for vector-borne diseases. Having an insurance policy for the vector-borne disease is emphasized so that one doesn’t end up losing their financial stability, and health, in case of an emergency.

What are your options?

There are some companies that provide specialized vector-borne disease cover/dengue covers. For instance, HDFC ERGO offers Mosquito Disease Protection Policy, Future Generali offers Future Vector Care, Apollo Munich offers Dengue Care Plan, DHFL Pramerica offers Pramerica Life Dengue Shield, and Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance offers M-Care, that provide cover against for vector-borne diseases or dengue only. The M-Care by Bajaj Allianz is available as both individual plans and family floater plans.

Usually, these policies cover 7 major vector-borne diseases, such as chikungunya, malaria, dengue fever, kala-azar, zika virus, Japanese encephalitis, and lymphatic.

Most of these policies have a policy term of 1-2-3 years. Sum insured for these covers generally ranges from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 75,000. Individuals up to age 65 years are covered under these policies. Most of these policies include in-patient hospitalization, pre and post-hospitalization cover, outpatient treatment expenses, recovery benefit, reinstatement of sum insured, accidental death due to vector-borne diseases. The premium of this policy ranges anywhere between Rs 160 and Rs 3,000.