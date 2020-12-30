Health Insurance: Make sure to review your health insurance at the year-end; Here’s why

One should review his/her policy preferably, 2-3 months before they are due for renewal: Experts

COVID has emphasised on the need to have health insurance along with the appropriate sum insured. Many people depend solely on the company provided group medical insurance policies, however, experts say that might not be sufficient.

Adarsh Agarwal, Appointed Actuary at Digit Insurance says, “Individual health insurance policy is very important than a family floater policy in such conditions so that the sum insured doesn’t get exhausted. Domiciliary cover becomes another important feature that can be looked for while buying a health insurance policy.”

With the rising cost of medical procedures and hospital expenses, one must have sufficient health insurance coverage to ensure one gets the best medical care.

Animesh Das, Head of Product Strategy, ACKO General Insurance, says “Health insurance rates are seeing an increase in premiums owing to the standardisation of inclusions and exclusions initiated by IRDAI. In the short term, it’ll increase the premiums for policyholders, but in the long term it’ll make understanding a policy very easy and bring transparency in claims.”

Hence, reviewing your health insurance each year is important. According to experts, one should review his/her policy preferably, 2-3 months before they are due for renewal. If improving your finances is on your new-year resolution checklist, it is as good a time as any to review your insurance policies too.

What are the things to keep in mind while reviewing your health insurance?

Reviewing health insurance once a year is a must. Mohit Goel, Co-founder, Chqbook says, “One needs to be aware and track policy details such as the types of claims made, the sum assured, no-claim bonus, coverage, and premium while reviewing their policy.”

The premium for health insurance is closely tied with the age of the oldest member in the plan. Most of the plans have slab based pricing. For instance, the premium might get a steep jump if you are going to move from an age slab of 26-30 yr to 31-35 yr slab. Having said that, many plans increase the sum insured for consecutive claim-free years.

Das, of ACKO General Insurance, says, “Some health insurance plans also have benefits like ‘Free medical checkup’ built into them, and they often remain unused. It’s always good to go through the policy to ensure you are not missing out on any such benefits. Why leave a free benefit unused?”

Here are some factors which you must re-evaluate while reviewing your health policy: