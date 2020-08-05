Health insurance becomes more affordable – Bajaj Allianz General Insurance announces premium installment options

Introducing the option to pay premiums through installments will make health insurance policy more affordable for policyholders.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance today announced a premium installment facility available with their health insurance product ‘Health Guard’. Health-Guard insurance policy is available on both individuals as well as family floater basis. With this added facility, the premium installment option can be availed on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual basis as per the policyholder’s requirements. Experts say, introducing the option to pay premiums through installments will make health insurance policy more affordable for policyholders.

Policyholder’s with a net premium of Rs 12,000 or more would be able to opt for the monthly installment option. Additionally, policyholders with a net premium of Rs 6,000 or more can opt for the quarterly and half-yearly installment options.

For Long Term policies, the annual installment option will also be available. If a policyholder wants to opt for the premium installment facility, he/she has to register an e-mandate with their banker, so that the installments would be debited from the policyholder’s account. The link for the registration would be sent to the policyholder’s e-mail address and registered mobile number.

Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “We have been witnessing a rapid rise in healthcare costs year on year and it has become imperative for citizens of our country to have a health insurance cover. Providing the option to pay premiums through installments for our comprehensive health insurance product – Health Guard, makes the health insurance cover more affordable. This should hopefully encourage more customers to opt for health insurance which I believe should be a critical part of the financial planning of every family, to lead a healthy life and a life of dignity”

If policyholder opts for the installment option, then the receipt of the amount received as down-payment at the time of policy issuance will be sent to the customer. On payment of each subsequent installment, a receipt for the installment amount paid will also be sent to the policyholder. If the policyholder is unable to make the installment payment within the due date, then a 15 days grace period is extended to the insured. If the insured makes the payment within the grace period, he/she would not lose the accumulated continuity benefit with respect to the waiting periods or cumulative bonus accrued.