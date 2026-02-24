When it comes to longevity in India’s mutual fund industry, very few schemes can match the track record of the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund – Regular Plan. Launched on February 1, 1994 (earlier known as HDFC Prudence Fund), it has now completed 32 years — making it the oldest scheme from HDFC Mutual Fund.

Over three decades, the fund has navigated multiple market cycles — from the 1990s reforms and dot-com bust to the 2008 global crisis, Covid crash, and the recent bull runs. The numbers show why it is often described as a long-term wealth creator.

Rs 10,000 lump sum investment becomes nearly Rs 19.5 lakh

The fund’s since-inception return stands at 17.90% CAGR under the regular plan.

A Rs 10,000 lump sum investment made at launch would have grown to around Rs 19.5 lakh, multiplying nearly 194–195 times over 32 years.

That kind of compounding highlights the power of staying invested for the long term.

SIP story: Small monthly investing, big long-term outcome

Systematic investing has also delivered strong results in this fund.

32-year SIP return: 18.43% CAGR

Monthly SIP amount: Rs 1,000

Total corpus after 32 years: Around Rs 1.6 crore

This shows how disciplined monthly investing, combined with time, can create meaningful wealth even with modest contributions.

Not just oldest, but also largest

The fund is not only the oldest scheme from HDFC Mutual Fund, but also the highest AUM fund in the fund house.

The only HDFC scheme with AUM exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore

That scale reflects strong investor participation over the years.

Risk and performance metrics: What the numbers say

The fund is currently classified as Very High Risk under the riskometer.

Some key performance indicators:

Standard Deviation: 8.73%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.21

Sortino Ratio: 2.07

Beta: 0.85

Alpha: 4.73

A beta below 1 indicates relatively lower volatility compared to the broader market, while positive alpha suggests the fund has historically outperformed its benchmark after adjusting for risk.

What does the fund aim to do?

The scheme is an open-ended balanced advantage fund, which means it dynamically adjusts allocation between equity and debt.

Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation and income from a mix of equity and debt investments. This dynamic allocation strategy is designed to reduce volatility during market downturns and participate in growth during rallies.

Where is the money invested?

Sector allocation (Equity exposure)

Financials – 22.71%

Technology – 10.35%

Energy & Utilities – 9.44%

Industrials – 8.25%

Consumer Discretionary – 5.42%

Materials – 4.37%

Healthcare – 4.21%

Consumer Staples – 2.60%

Diversified – 0.39%

Real Estate – 0.20%

The portfolio has a strong tilt toward financials, followed by technology and energy.

Top equity holdings (portfolio allocation)

HDFC Bank – 4.48%

ICICI Bank – 4.09%

Reliance Industries – 3.67%

SBI – 3.53%

Bharti Airtel – 2.80%

Axis Bank – 2.54%

Infosys – 2.50%

Larsen & Toubro – 2.42%

NTPC – 2.12%

Coal India – 1.93%

Direct plan performance

The fund’s Direct Plan was launched later, on January 1, 2013. Since inception, the direct plan has delivered 15.24% CAGR.

A word of caution for investors

While the returns look impressive, it is important not to get carried away by historical numbers alone.

Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and does not guarantee similar returns going forward. Market conditions change, valuations fluctuate, and economic cycles evolve. Investors should look at their risk appetite, investment horizon, asset allocation strategy and overall financial goals.

Balanced advantage funds can help moderate volatility, but they are still market-linked products and carry risk.

Summing up…

Over 32 years, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund has demonstrated the power of long-term compounding and disciplined investing. Whether through a small monthly SIP or a lump sum investment, time in the market has been the biggest wealth creator here.

However, as always in investing, returns should be seen in the context of risk, suitability, and long-term goals — not as a promise of what the future will deliver.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.