HDFC Life stands with Dabbawalas of Mumbai with ‘PromiseWalaDabba’ Campaign

Updated: Dec 02, 2020 3:23 PM

As part of the campaign, a #PromisewalaDabba will be delivered that includes essential supplies such as staple food ingredients, spices and accompaniments, sanitizers and toiletries.

HDFC Life, Mumbai Dabbawalas, PromiseWalaDabba CampaignFrom last 125 years Dabbawalas community has delivered timely tiffins to over 2 lakh customers every single day.

In support of Mumbai’s Dabbawalas, HDFC Life in association with Ketto India has initiated #PromisewalaDabba, a nationwide crowdfunding campaign.

Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, the Dabbawalas of Mumbai are one of the most affected communities, with movement restrictions and offices and industries closed and work from home in effect. The community had no option than to return to their respective villages and switch to a different source of livelihood.
#PromiseWalaDabba has been initiated by the insurance company for supporting the community, with an aim to help the Dabbawalas of Mumbai stand on their feet once again with a month’s supply of ration, delivered to their homes. Ketto, India’s foremost crowdfunding platform has also partnered with HDFC Life as part of the campaign in order to serve as a platform to raise money for this cause.
Contribute towards the cause at https://ketto.org/dabbawala

This is a press release published on behalf of HDFC Life. No part of the article has been edited.

