HDFC Bank’s Festive Offers: Cash backs, easy car and home loans for corporate salary employees

HDFC Bank is now offering cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Samsung Mobile phones using HDFC credit cards, consumer durable loans and EMI on credit and debit cards.

Are you an HDFC Bank’s corporate salary account holder? If yes, here’s a good news for you. Following its offer of Loan Against Property, private sector lender HDFC Bank has rained in more bonanza for its corporate salary employees this festive season.

If you are a corporate salary employee, you may avail the following offers on purchases and loans.

Consumer Durables: Coinciding with mega sales by Flipkart and Amazon, HDFC Bank is now offering cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Samsung Mobile phones using HDFC credit cards, consumer durable loans and EMI on credit and debit cards. The offer is valid till December 31.

Loan against securities and MF: With the BSE Sensex almost 5,000 points down from the August 28 level, you don’t have to redeem your securities and mutual funds to get money for Diwali shopping. The good news is that you may take a loan against the securities and MFs from HDFC Bank till December 31 by paying a flat processing fee of just Rs 999 plus applicable taxes, to fulfill your dreams.

Personal Loan: In case you are a risk-averse person and keep away from securities and mutual funds or you don’t want to take loans against the investments and still need money, you may opt for a personal loan also as HDFC Bank is giving 0.50 per cent off on rack rate till December 31.

Car Loan: If you are planning to buy a car this Diwali, HDFC Bank has offers for you on EMI, processing fee and finance scheme to get even a bigger car.

Step-up EMI: You may avail the scheme to start with lower EMIs and gradually pay more as your salary grows over the years. The indicative starting EMI under this offer is Rs 1,239 per lakh.

On-Road Finance: HDFC Bank also offers you 100 per cent on-road finance for seven years and that too without any processing fees, subject to some terms and conditions.

Balloon Scheme: The bank also wants to help you to migrate to a bigger car by offering an EMI of a smaller car that you may afford.

Home Loan: To fulfill your dream for a new home this Diwali, you may avail this special offer – HDFC Partnership Programme for key corporates. Under this offer, you may get 0.05 to 0.10 per cent off on rack rate, and that too along with 50 per cent waiver on processing fees. Moreover, the bank will not charge any processing fee if you transfer the balance home loan amount.