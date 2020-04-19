WhatsApp Banking HDFC Bank: Check account balance, credit card outstanding sitting at home

WhatsApp Banking: The benefit is that the basic banking services are available round-the-clock and even on bank holidays.

HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking: The WhatsApp Banking facility of HDFC Bank is a simple and easy way to conduct certain basic banking transactions sitting at home or office without making a visit to the bank branch. From knowing the account balance to the available credit limit on your credit card to finding the IFSC code of a bank branch, WhatsApp Banking of HDFC Bank allows you to avail many more banking services.

The benefit of WhatsApp Banking is that the basic banking services will be available round-the-clock and even on bank holidays. There are no charges levied by the bank. However, data charges may apply when the app is used.

WhatsApp Banking Services

Like other, HDFC bank WhatsApp Banking allows one to check the balance in the savings account or view the mini statement. One can ask for the latest account statement and even place a request for a new cheque book. For those who are holding the HDFC Bank credit card, they can check the outstanding balance on the credit card or even ask for the card statement. Further, one may view the rewards points accumulated on the card or know the available limit on the card.

Those HDFC bank account holders who also have a fixed deposit in the bank can view the FD summary. Also, if you are looking for a car loan, home loan etc, you may ask the bank about the list of documents you need to keep handy for applying. And, in case you need to know the IFSC code of a bank branch, WhatsApp Banking can do that for you in a jiffy.

If there are important updates, payment alerts or regulatory messages that the bank wants to send you, WhatsApp Banking is a tool to keep you informed.

How to register for HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking

Step 1. Register

To register, one needs to give a missed call or send SMS SUB to 7065970659 from the same mobile number registered with the bank. The HDFC WhatsApp banking number is 7065970659. One has to send the SMS to this number.

Step 2. Begin Using

Thereafter, add the number 70659 70659 to your contacts and say ‘Hi in the message window.

One will get registered to avail the various services of the bank available through WhatsApp. Even those who do not have HDFC bank account may use the service and know about the bank’s products and services.

One can always opt out of the service by sending SMS UNSUB from your mobile number (same as registered with the bank) to 70659 70659.

Safety and security

Regarding the safety and security in the use of WhatsApp banking, the bank’s website states – “All messages are secured with end to end encryption. Your account information is not shared with anyone. You do not need to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp.”

However, it is important that the safety of your mobile phone will need to be addressed for which one may resort to keeping app locks and other app safety features in place.