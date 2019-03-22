HDFC Bank warns about this fraud; Know how to keep your money safe

Online frauds such as cyber threat, internet crime and hacks have also increased, with the increased adaption of technology.

India’s leading banks like the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank keep educating their customers from time to time to make them aware of various types of online frauds. HDFC Bank, for instance, has recently advised its customer through a social media post to enable the app-lock feature on the payment and mobile banking apps to avoid unauthorized assess and to safeguard their hard-earned money from fraudsters.

Online frauds and cyber thefts are no longer a new thing. Online frauds such as cyber threat, internet crime and hacks have also increased, with the increased adaption of technology. Experts say with personal identity and financial credentials used so vigorously online, it has become crucial to stay safe from such fraudulent practices. Most often these cyber threats are generally seen with the higher organizations and bigger banking system.

Banks have been taking various steps to overcome such situations, as many bank customers were recently trapped in fake bank apps. Banks have been aggressively warning their customers over fake social media accounts. Financial institutions suggest their customers to only interact with the official handles of theirs, to safeguard the customers’ hard-earned money from fraudsters.

In one of its recent social media posts, HDFC Bank said, “HDFC Bank understands your world and strives to protect it from fraudsters. Keep these guidelines in mind to ensure complete cybersecurity.” Also, before you follow, tag and interact with banking officials through their social media accounts, always check for the verified ‘tick’ sign.

The type of cyber fraud has also increased, with the government pushing and promoting digital payments. Various fake banking apps have emerged, which fool bank users and stealing their data. Many of these apps lured victims into downloading these apps and using them.

Just because an app is in the official store of Google or Apple doesn’t mean it is legitimate. Customers are still tricked by scamsters into installing fake apps that steal their personal and financial data. These fake apps disguise themselves as internet banking apps or electronic wallets, with the same design and colors of the actual apps, wherein customers are not able to distinguish between real and fake apps. In its recent social media post, HDFC Bank has posted 8 guidelines for complete cybersecurity for its customers.

Here are 8 ways to stay a step ahead of fraudsters: