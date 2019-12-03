HDFC Bank-Walmart Credit Card Offer: Best Price users can save up to Rs 40,247!

HDFC bank, Walmart have joined hands to launch co-branded credit cards. Image: Reuters

HDFC Bank Walmark Best Price Save Max Credit Card: Walmart India and HDFC Bank have joined hands to launch co-branded credit cards that may allow users to make an annual saving over Rs 40,000. The two cards – Best Price Save Smart and Best Price Save Max – have been launched exclusively for members of Walmart’s ‘Best Price Modern Wholesale 2B Cash & Carry stores. HDFC Bank said in a statement that registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ across the country will be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card. They can also use these cards for other payment solutions already available to them.

Customers can make payments with the exclusive cards in store, as well as via the Best Price online platform www.bestprice.in and assisted-ordering solutions.

“With over one million members, mainly kiranas, now being introduced to the co-branded card, the company is accelerating its push to adoption of digital payments in India,” HDFC Bank said.

Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said, “This partnership reiterates our commitment to help our members, especially kiranas and other small businesses to prosper. This will help the members streamline their business processes and spend more time in their stores and serve their customers.”

What’s on offer

Walmart’s ‘Best Price’ members can use the co-branded cards to get rewards and cashbacks on all purchases with savings up to six per cent on annual spends.

Best Price Save Smart offers annual savings of up to Rs 14,250, subject to certain spends, according to the statement.

The premium variant – Best Price Save Max card – offers annual savings of up to Rs 40,247.

The statement further said: ” Diners Club International, a business unit of Discover Financial Services and will help Best Price members to simplify and manage their business spends, all while enjoying unique privileges and offers.”