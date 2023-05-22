HDFC Bank Rs 2000 deposit, exchange from tomorrow: Here’s what the bank told its customers

HDFC Bank customers can deposit any number of Rs 2000 banknotes into their accounts from tomorrow (May 23, 2023) till September 30, 2023, Customers can also exchange Rs 2000 with a daily limit of Rs 20000 from tomorrow.

“Your trust and convenience are paramount to us at HDFC Bank. We want to update you on the ₹2000 banknotes issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” HDFC Bank said in emails sent to its customers. The bank also asked the customers to note the following:

Legal Tender Assurance: The Rs 2000 banknote will remain legal tender. You can use it for all your transactions and receive it as a form of payment. Hassle-free Deposits: You can conveniently deposit any quantity of Rs 2000 banknotes into your HDFC Bank account at any branch until September 30, 2023. Easy Exchange: We offer a hassle-free exchange service at any HDFC Bank branch from May’23, 2023 onwards until September 30, 2023, allowing you to get your Rs 2000 banknotes exchanged with a per day limit of Rs. 20,000.

The RBI has decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. People having Rs 2000 notes can either deposit them in their bank accounts or exchange them in any bank with other notes of small denominations.

Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) said that tenderers of Rs 2000 notes will not be required to fill out a requisition slip. The SBI also said that the submission of any identity proof like PAN or Aadhaar is not required for the exchange of Rs 2000 bank notes at any branch of the public sector bank.

While the RBI is withdrawing Rs 2000 notes from circulation, these high-denomination banknotes will remain legal tender even after September 30, the date by which RBI has urged people to deposit or exchange the Rs 2000 notes.