HDFC Bank revises FD rates – Check the comparison with SBI, ICICI Bank & Others

Here are the latest interest rates of HDFC Bank’s Domestic, NRO and NRE term deposits.

Good news for the customers of HDFC Bank, particularly those looking to invest in FDs (fixed deposits) for a short to medium term. The nation’s largest private lender has revised the interest rates of its term deposits with effect from July 06, 2018. This has been done soon after India’s leading banks, including SBI, revised their fixed deposit interest rates in this rising interest regime.

Here are the latest interest rates of HDFC Bank’s Domestic, NRO and NRE term deposits:

(Applicable from 06th July, 2018. Data taken from the website of HDFC Bank)

FD Rates of Other Banks:

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (upto – Rs. 1 crore as on 25 Jun, 2018) Bank Name 6mths – < 1 Year 1 – < 2 Year 2 – < 3 Year 3 – < 5 Year 5 Years & above Allahabad Bank 6.50% 6.60% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Andhra Bank 6.25% 6.60% 6.5%- 6.6% 6.50% 6.50% Axis Bank 6.25%-6.5% 7%- 7.1% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% Bank of Baroda 5.5%-6.35% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% Bank of India 6.25% 6.60% 6.65% 6.40% 6.35% Bank of Maha 6.00% 6.50% 6.5%-6.6% 6%-6.6% 6.00% Canara Bank 6.35% 6.5%-7% 6.20% 6.20% 6.00% Central Bank 6.50% 6.60% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Corporation Bank 6.0%-6.35% 6.5%-6.8% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Dena Bank 6.25% 6.6%-6.65% 6.70% 6.25% 6.30% Federal Bank 6.50% 6.85%-7.3% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% HDFC Bank 6.25%-6.4% 6.65% – 7% 7.00% 7.00% 6%-7% ICICI Bank 6% – 6.50% 6.6%- 6.75% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% IDBI Bank 6.25% – 6.5% 6.7%-6.75% 6.70% 6.70% 6%-6.75% IDFC Bank 6.75%-7% 7%-7.25% 7.2%-7.75% 7.20% 7.20% Indian Bank 6% – 6.25% 6.5% – 6.6% 6.50% 6.00% 6.00% IndusInd Bank 6.5% – 7% 7.4% – 7.65% 7.25% 7.00% 6.75%-7% IOB 5.75% – 6.25% 6.60% 6.75% 6.80% 6.80% J & K Bank 6.25% 7.00% 7.00% 6.25% 6.25% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.7%- 7% 7.1%-7.35% 6.75% 6.75% 6.50% Oriental Bank 6.35%-6.5% 6.75% 6.75% 6.70% 6.75% Punjab & Sind Bank 6.25%-6.4% 6.75% 6.6%-6.75% 6.55% 6.55% Punjab National Bank 6.35% 6.6%-6.75% 6.75% 6.25%-6.75% 6.25% State Bank of India 6.35%-6.4% 6.65% 6.65% 6.70% 6.75% Syndicate Bank 6.25% 6.7%-6.8% 6.6%- 6.75% 6.60% 6.50% UCO Bank 6% – 6.35% 6.60% 6.60% 6.60% 6.60% Union Bank (I) 6.5%-6.75% 6.5%-6.75% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% United Bank (I) 5.00% – 6.00% 6%-6.1% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% Vijaya Bank 6% – 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% Yes Bank 6.70% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10%

(Source: Bankbazaar.com)