HDFC Bank netbanking down, mobile app not working: Should you worry? Bank says this

HDFC Bank netbanking, mobile app is not working since Monday

HDFC Bank netbanking down, mobile app not working: The netbanking and mobile banking facility of HDFC Bank is down due to some technical glitch since yesterday. However, the bank has requested customers to not worry. “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” the private sector lender informed customer via a tweet yesterday.

“While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” the bank added.

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

It seems the technical glitch continues to be present as scores of HDFC customers have complained about this problem on social media since morning today.

Replying to a customer who has a pending EMI and needs to transfer funds, the bank replied that there is no need of undue concern.

HDFC Bank has not yet confirmed as to when the technical glitch will be finally solved.

(To be updated)

