HDFC Bank Festive Treats: Get big discounts on personal, auto, home loans, shopping and more

HDFC Bank has launched ‘Festive Treats’, a month-long extravaganza specially focusing on financial services. Customers will get special offers on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, as well as major discounts on over 1000+ brands. Its the festive time and the next time you walk into a HDFC Bank branch, in addition to banking activities, you may get good deals on your shopping too. In the HDFC Bank Festive Treats offer there are discounts on personal, auto, home loans, shopping and more to choose from. The Bank’s network of over 5,000 branches will also be transformed into financial supermarkets, where customers can walk in and speak to staff on queries and avail of the offers. In addition to branches, customers can also avail of the offers from digital platforms such as the website, PayZapp and SmartBuy.

The festive offers will be available across the entire spectrum of financial solutions for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits.

HDFC Bank has tied up with over 1000 plus retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. There will be national offers on major brands as well as hyperlocal offers from the neighborhood shops. Leading retail and consumer brands like Reliance Digital, Samsung, LG, Apple, Yatra, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Hamleys, HP, Big Basket are a few big names that will offer up to 10 per cent off on various products and services. From a small businessman looking to avail of a loan, to a family looking to purchase a new television; Festive Treats will make it happen.

While there are a vast number of offers available through the Festive Treats Campaign, here are a few illustrative benefits: