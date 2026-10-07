HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across a range of tenures. The lower rates will take effect on October 7, 2026.

This comes on a day when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decided to raise the repo rate from 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.

Considering that adjustments to the benchmark might impact borrowing costs when the loan is reset, the latest modifications are significant to borrowers whose loans are linked to the bank’s MCLR. Depending on the duration of the loan, HDFC Bank’s MCLR rates now vary from 7.80% to 8.55%.

The overnight MCLR for HDFC Bank dropped by 10 basis points, from 7.90% to 7.80%. In October 2026, the one-month MCLR dropped by 15 basis points, from 7.90 to 7.75%. The three-month MCLR went down by 10 basis points, from 8.05% to 7.95%.

The 6-month MCLR for HDFC Bank lowered from 8.25% to 8.15%, while the 1-year MCLR declined by 5 basis points from 8.35% to 8.30%. The 2-year MCLR dropped from 8.45% to 8.40%, while the 3-year MCLR fell by 5 basis points from 8.60% in September to 8.55% in October 2026.

Tenure New MCLR Old MCLR Overnight 7.80% 7.90% 1 Month 7.75% 7.90% 3 Month 7.95% 8.05% 6 Month 8.15% 8.25% 1 Year 8.30% 8.35% 2 Year 8.40% 8.45% 3 Year 8.55% 8.60%

Source: Bank website

For borrowers, the adjustment to HDFC Bank’s MCLR means that if you have a floating-rate loan linked to MCLR, your EMI will only change on the day of your scheduled loan reset date.

The RBI substituted the MCLR for home loans, business loans, working capital loans, etc., with the external benchmarking system on October 1st, 2019.

The MCLR is the minimum rate below which banks cannot lend to their respective borrowers.

“Existing borrowers benefit only at their next reset date, while new borrowers get the lower rate immediately. The impact is now largely on corporate, MSME and older retail loans, since most new home and retail loans are linked to the repo rate rather than MCLR. MCLR also moves with a lag to policy cuts because it reflects the bank’s cost of funds, so it eases as deposit rates are repriced lower,” said Yuvraj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, due to rising inflation, the RBI increased the repo rate from 5.25% to 5.50%. It is expected to reach 5.2% for this fiscal year after rising to 4.8% in August from 4.5% in July. Depending on the lender, this will be visible for home loan borrowers as either a longer duration or a higher EMI. Loans with floating rates that are linked to the repo rate typically reset after a few months.

Loans based on this benchmark become less expensive when a bank lowers the MCLR, which results in shorter loan terms or lower equated monthly installments (EMIs) for eligible borrowers. When a retail loan borrower’s reset cycle arrives, their EMI drops.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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