HDFC Bank customer? Now withdraw cash through Mobile ATMs amid lockdown

HDFC Bank ’s mobile van carrying the ATM has been successfully piloted in Mumbai and Noida today, with plans to extend the service to the rest of the country soon.

Are you an HDFC Bank customer and finding it difficult to withdraw cash from ATMs during the current nationwide lockdown? If yes, here’s good news for you. HDFC Bank has now deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to assist customers during the lockdown. These ATMs will eliminate the need to move out of one’s locality to withdraw cash, this facility will operate between 10 am and 5 pm.

The locations for deployment are being identified in consultation with local municipal authorities in respective cities, the bank said in a press release.

For example, in Mumbai, the bank is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the daily route that the mobile ATM will take to ensure availability of cash. The mobile ATMs will be open in each location for a specific period. During this period, the Mobile ATM will cover 3-5 stops in a day between 10 am and 5 pm.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queueing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers at these Mobile ATMs.

“During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe. Our Mobile ATM facilities will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19,” said Mr. S Sampathkumar, Group Head-Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank.