HDFC Bank customer? Now use RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments

HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card customers can now use their cards for UPI payments. In a joint statement, HDFC Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today (February 16) announced that HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App and other UPI-enabled apps.

With this linkage, HDFC Bank has become the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card.

As per the statement, HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions.

HDFC Bank customers will benefit from the increased opportunity to use their credit cards on UPI, and merchants will benefit from the increase in consumption by being part of the credit ecosystem with the acceptance of credit cards using assets like QR codes, the statement said.

Commenting on the initiative, Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “With the linkage of HDFC Bank’s RuPay Credit Cards to the UPI network, we are able to offer our customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments. As India’s largest card issuer, it is our constant endeavour to ensure that our customers are able to choose the option that best suits their changing needs. Over time we are certain this will further enhance the payments landscape and we are honoured to be the first private sector bank to partner with NPCI for this initiative.”

“We are delighted to onboard HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Card customers to experience this path-breaking digital payments solution. We believe linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI to be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases. It will provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience to the customers and will enable consumers to make QR-based, e-commerce payments using the credit card on UPI which will fuel further economic growth,” said Praveena Rai, COO.