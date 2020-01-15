HDFC Bank customer? Netbanking, Credit Card services, phone banking to stop during this period

Check HDFC Bank scheduled maintenance alert details. (Image: Reuters)

HDFC Bank scheduled maintenance alert: HDFC Bank has alerted its customers that netbanking, mobile banking, phone banking, credit card services on IVR will not be available on January 18, 2020 for 11 hours between 1 A.M to 12.00 noon. “Scheduled Maintenance Alert! HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, Net/Mobile banking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 noon on 18th Jan’20,” HDFC Bank has said in messages sent to customers.

HDFC Bank routinely sends alerts for scheduled maintenance and tips for secure transactions to customers.

The private sector lender advises customers to never share their password and bank details with anyone. “Sharing your passwords and bank details is something that will never be a trend. Be safe, secure and smart, and protect yourself from phishing and cyber crimes,” the bank tweeted recently.

Last month, HDFC Bank’s netbanking and mobile app facilities were affected for around two days due to a technical glitch. “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” the Bank had tweeted then. The technical glitch affected scores of customers.

New app for institutions

Recently, HDFC Bank launched customised apps for large institutions with an aim to “provide last mile digital push to over 30 lakh institutions.”

HDFC Bank’s myApps, a suite of white-label apps, enables urban local bodies including Smartcities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem. The lender said in a statement that the new suite will offer a customised app as a value-added service in addition to its complete suite of banking products.

“Through the app, which will have the organisation’s own branding and content, members can make payments for utilities and fees, make online bookings for various facilities, stay updated on latest announcements, and utilise a host of other features offered by the institutions,” HDFC Bank had said.