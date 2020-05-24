HDFC Bank customer? Save up to Rs 2000 on shopping AC, refrigerators, coolers online; Here’s how

To avail the offer, customers need to HDFC Bank Cards and EMI to checkout on Flipkart .com.

HDFC Bank’s credit and debit card users can save up to Rs 2000 while shopping online on Flipkart. According to the official HDFC Ban website, customers can save upto Rs.2000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The offer is also applicable on EMI transactions. To avail the offer, customers need to HDFC Bank Cards and EMI to checkout on Flipkart.com. Following are the terms and conditions

As part of the offer, HDFC Bank is providing 10 percent Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions. A flat Rs 500 Instant Discount is provided for HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions. The offer is valid till 27th May 2020.

Important Conditions:

For HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit /Debit EMI: Minimum cart value should be 5000 for 10 per cent discount up to Rs 2000. So, if you shop for Rs 20,000 with HDFC Bank debit/credit card, you can instantly get 10 percent, i.e. Rs 2000 discount.

For HDFC Bank Debit Card: Minimum cart value should be Rs 13,000 for flat Rs 500 discount

This offer is applicable on purchase of select Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Coolers, Water geyser, Immersion rod, Room heaters and Fans. The offer is listed on the product page, for all eligible products. So, please check before making a purchase to avail the offer. Also, the offer is applicable subject to pincode serviceability.Also, this offer is applicable on all HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit and EMI transactions except for transactions made using HDFC Bank Corporate or Commercial cards.

According to the official HDFC Bank website, there is no limit on the number of transactions. However, a customer can get maximum discount up to Rs 2000 per Card with Credit Cards and Debit/Credit EMI transactions and Flat INR 500 with Debit Card transactions