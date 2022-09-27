HDFC Bank has launched Festive Treats 4.0 – the fourth edition of its annual campaign of attractive offers on all its banking and lending products as well as discounts on shopping. The theme for this year is “Go BIG this festive season”, HDFC Bank said in a statement while adding it will enable customers to fulfil all their festive wishes through a host of offers across accounts, loans, cards and EMIs, ensuring that money is easily accessible and not a constraint.

HDFC Bank said it has leveraged its digital channels to make several customer journeys available completely online. For instance, the banks said customers can avail of a new credit card instantly and enjoy HDFC Bank’s exclusive tie-up with Apple which offers Rs 5,000 CashBack on Cards & EasyEMI plus Extra Savings via SmartBuy.

“With an environment of positive customer sentiment, we expect a robust response to our wide array of offers for the season. The enhanced, digital experience will allow customers to avail of several banking services online, making festive shopping easier than ever,” said, Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank.

Top offers from HDFC Bank

Personal Loan Avail of a Personal Loan of up to Rs 40 Lakh in just 10 seconds Interest rate @10.50% onwards Business Loan Avail of Collateral Free Loan with 50% Off on Processing Fee Xpress Car Loan Car loan disbursal in 30 minutes, with Interest rate @7.90% onwards and Zero Foreclosure Charges Used Car Loan Interest Rate @10.75%* onwards. Zero Foreclosure after 24 months* Two Wheeler Loan EMI @ Rs 37/Rs.1,000 onwards, Down payment starting at ₹999 Credit Cards & EASYEMI Avail EASYEMI for up to 24 months and saving upto 20% with Selected Brands upon using HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI Gold Loan 50% off on Processing Fee and Quick Disbursal Loan Against Property Flat Processing Fee of Rs. 9999* and Special Processing Fee for Balance Transfer Home Loan Lower Rate of Interest Top-Up loan of up to Rs. 50* Lakh. Source: HDFC Bank. (*conditions apply)

Also Read: SBI Card user? Get up to 22.5% cashback. Check offer details

HDFC Bank customers can also avail of a Personal Loan in 10 seconds, Xpress Car Loan in just 30 minutes, Loan on Cards or open an Insta Account completely online.

The Festive Treats offers will be available across online, offline, national, regional, and hyperlocal merchants covering the widest range of categories including electronics, jewellery, travel, home décor, apparel, grocery, loans to fulfil personal & business needs and commercial vehicles.

Some of the national partners include Reliance Digital, Croma, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, HP, IFB, Haier, Xiaomi, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Westside, Star Bazaar etc. Renowned regional players like Senco Gold, VMart, JKJ Jewellers, Vijay Sales, Kohinoor, Bhima Jewellers, GRT Jewellers, LULU Hypermarket and many others are also part of Festive Treats this year. Marquee digital brands like Flipkart, TataCliq, Ajio, Apparel group (ALDO, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Jack& Jones, Vero Moda, Only etc), MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo amongst others have also come on board to offer a range of offers for online and offline transactions.