Hawkins Cookers comes out with new FD scheme, offers up to 10.75% interest

The comany is offering 10.75 per cent per annum interest rate on 36-month deposits and 10.25 per cent rate per annum on 12-month deposits

Looking to invest in company fixed deposits offering better returns? Here’s good news for you. Pressure cooker major Hawkins Cookers Ltd has come out with a new fixed deposit scheme. Effective from September 18, 2018, the [ICRA] MAA (Stable)-rated fixed deposits are offering 10.75 per cent per annum interest rate on 36-month deposits (compounding yields up to 11.3 per cent per annum) and 10.25 per cent rate per annum on 12-month deposits.

The objectives of raising the deposits are to meet the working capital requirements of the company and/or unforeseen contingencies, if they arise.

The company is authorised to collect Rs 6,51,97,000 from its members and Rs 16,29,93,000 from general public. The minimum amount one can invest is Rs 25,000.

Interest rates

Incorporated on February 25, 1959, Hawkins Cookers is engaged in the manufacture and/or marketing of Hawkins, Futura and Miss Mary pressure cookers and Hawkins and Futura cookware. The company has been manufacturing units for its products at Thane, Hoshiarpur and in Jaunpur district.

The company’s profit (after paying tax) in the financial year 2015-16 was Rs 40,90,15,00,000. In 2016-17, it increased to Rs 47,42,19,00,000 and in the last financial year (2017-18), the PAT further increased to Rs 48,67,86,00,000.

The outstanding deposit (excluding deposits as per Rule 2 (c) (xii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014) of the company at present is Rs 21,24,98,00,000, which was accepted on September 15, 2015 at the interest range of 10.25 per cent per annum to 11.75 per cent per annum.

The company so far has not defaulted on any loan from any bank or financial institution or on any interest thereon, Hawkins Cookers claimed in a circular released by it.