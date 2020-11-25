Having a problem with your EPF? Get it resolved through WhatsApp

The EPFO WhatsApp helpline is functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO, and all the dedicated helpline numbers of all regional offices are available on the homepage of EPFO's official website.

In the times of COVID-19, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking measures to help its subscribers. It is especially for those who want to make PF withdrawals.

For instance, EPFO had helped its customers by offering a settlement of COVID advance claims and giving it a high priority, early on during the pandemic. Additionally, subscribers could also make multiple claims with the organization, if they have already made any other claims.

Now, in case you have an EPF query, you can get it answered through the EPFO’s WhatsApp helpline number. The EPFO WhatsApp Helpline facility was recently launched on 13th October 2020 for its members. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment – the WhatsApp facility is an addition to the various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media pages (Facebook and Twitter), and a dedicated 24×7 call center.

Find out how you can use it;

Just by putting a WhatsApp message to the helpline number of the concerned regional office (where his/her PF account is maintained), any stakeholder can file grievances or seek guidance on relating to any queries relating to services provided by EPFO. The EPFO WhatsApp helpline is functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO, and all the dedicated helpline numbers of all regional offices are available on the homepage of EPFO’s official website.

Note that, first you will have to make sure of the location of your branch office if you want to file or resolve a complaint through WhatsApp regarding your EPF account, as the WhatsApp helpline has different numbers for different branch offices. On the homepage of the EPFO’s official website, all dedicated WhatsApp helpline numbers of all regional offices are available.

While looking for the dedicated WhatsApp helpline numbers of your regional office, if you are shown more than one result, then cross-check the address mentioned on your EPF statement with the address mentioned on your screen. Then you get to see the details of the establishment, EPFO office name, EPFO Office address, branch code, exemption status, etc. The address will help you locate the WhatsApp helpline number from the list to resolve your query.