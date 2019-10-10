Have ITR related queries? This is how you can get them answered

Taxpayers can write to the Income-tax department with their details and the IT team will get in touch with them.

While filling TDS details in the ITR form, be it either an error message because of the wrong head chosen by you or you might have missed out filling important details, various such ITR related queries arise. Hence, when filing the tax return questions relating to reporting of TDS in ITR often come up. The Income Tax Department releases FAQs trying to solve the queries/problems usually faced by individuals while filling details in the ITR form.

However, if you still have questions related to your income tax returns or refunds, you can fill an online form with your query which will then get answered by the Income Tax department. Experts suggest at the time of filing an income tax return, taxpayers should ensure that all TDS-related details are correctly filed in their form. Taxpayers can write to the Income-tax department with their details and the IT team will get in touch with them.

On its official Twitter handle the Income Tax Department stated “We are here to help you! Please write to us with your details at https://bit.ly/2YgCyk3. Our team will get in touch with you.”

Taxpayers can directly approach the income tax department, with any query related to ITR filing, processing, refunds, etc. by filling up an online form. Queries can also get answered through a tweet but filing it online through a form will not only get the taxpayers’ query answered on time by an expert but also will keep the matter confidential, unlike asking through a tweet on social media.

If you too have such queries, find out how to fill the query form online;

1. To fill-up the form, taxpayers need to enter their name, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mobile number, email ID, assessment year, and their query concern.

2. Taxpayers also need to give their social media user ID, after choosing the social media platform — Facebook, Twitter, Quora, or others.

3. Once the details have been entered correctly, click on the ‘Submit’ tab. A ticket ID /reference code will be displayed on the screen. Taxpayers will also receive an SMS on their registered mobile phone which they have entered in the online form.

4. The IP address of the taxpayer also gets tracked by the Income Tax Department. Hence, do not enter any wrong details in the form.

5. Also, while entering details, a message is displayed on the screen of the taxpayer while submitting the form – “You are seeing this page because we have detected Suspicious activity originating from your IP. If you believe that there has been some mistake, please call e-Filing helpdesk for assistance” – if there has been any mistakes made by the taxpayer while filing the form.

6. Even though the turnaround time (TAT) to resolve taxpayer queries is not specifically mentioned by the Income Tax Department, generally, taxpayers get a call back from a tax expert within a day or two.