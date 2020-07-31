Have ITR filing related queries? Get them answered from income tax officers

To help taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has released FAQs trying to solve the problems or queries usually faced by individuals while filling details in the ITR form.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has again extended the last date for filing the income tax return for AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19) from July 31 to September 30, 2020. The Income Tax department tweeted recently from its official handle saying, “In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July 2020 to 30th September 2020, vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) date 29 July 2020.”

This proves that there are a lot of people yet to file their ITR for AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19). Filing ITR also gets delayed because many people make mistakes or face problems. For instance, while filling TDS details in the income tax return form, the error message could be shown for choosing a wrong head by the taxpayer, or the taxpayer might have missed out on filling important details. Missing out such details or making small mistakes could arise various ITR-related queries. When filing the income tax return, questions relating to reporting of TDS often come up.

To help taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has released FAQs trying to solve the problems or queries usually faced by individuals while filling details in the ITR form.

If taxpayers still have problems related to their income tax returns or refunds, they can fill an online form with their queries. These questions/problems will then get answered by the I-T Department. At the time of filing income tax return, experts say, taxpayers should ensure that all TDS-related details are correctly filled in their form. In the case of any problem, no matter how small they are, taxpayers should write to the I-T Department with their details and the Income Tax team will get in touch with them.

Towards the end of last year, many people were seen posting queries related to their ITR, on the official Twitter handle of the Income Tax Department. In response to this, the Income Tax Department tweeted the link to an online form that taxpayers can fill with their queries which will then get answered by the I-T department. The Income Tax Department tweeted saying “We are here to help you! Write to us with your details at https://bit.ly/2YgCyk3. Our team will get in touch with you.”

By filling up this online form, taxpayers will be able to directly approach the Income Tax Department, with any query they have relating to the ITR filing, refunds, processing, etc.

Here is how you can fill the query form online:

1. While filling up the form enter your name, mobile number, email ID, PAN, AY, along with your query concern.

2. Additionally, you also have to give any of your social media user ID. You can choose the social media platform from Twitter, Facebook, Quora, etc.

3. You can click on the ‘Submit’ tab, after entering all your details correctly.

4. After clicking, a ticket ID or reference code will be displayed on the screen. You will also receive an SMS on your registered mobile number which you have entered in the online form.

5. Note that, your IP address will get tracked by the Income Tax Department, therefore, do not enter any wrong details in the form.

6. If you are shown a message on the screen stating: “You are seeing this page because we have detected Suspicious activity originating from your IP. If you believe that there has been some mistake, please call e-Filing helpdesk for assistance”, while submitting the form, it could mean you have made some mistakes while filling the form.

7. You can expect to get a call back from a tax expert within a day or two, even though the turnaround time (TAT) to resolve taxpayer queries is not specifically mentioned by the I-T Department.