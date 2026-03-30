If you hold foreign stocks, an overseas bank account, ESOPs from a multinational company, or even a dormant account abroad, your Income Tax Return (ITR) filing needs extra care. A small mistake or even an omission can cost you dearly, with penalties going up to Rs 10 lakh under the Black Money law.

Tax experts warn that many taxpayers either overlook or misunderstand one of the most sensitive parts of ITR filing: Schedule FA (Foreign Assets).

As CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, explains, this section is not just another disclosure, it is closely monitored and errors can trigger scrutiny.

Why Schedule FA is critical in ITR filing

Schedule FA is meant for reporting all foreign assets owned by a taxpayer, whether or not they generate income. This includes foreign bank accounts (even dormant ones), shares and investments abroad, ESOPs/RSUs from foreign employers, overseas property and even signing authority in foreign accounts.

According to Anandan, “Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) in the Income Tax Return is one of the most sensitive disclosure requirements. Even mistakes or omissions can trigger scrutiny under the Black Money Act.”

What makes this more serious is that there is no minimum threshold. Even a small holding or a single-day ownership must be disclosed.

No disclosure? Be ready for a Rs 10 lakh penalty

One of the biggest risks taxpayers face is assuming that small or inactive foreign assets don’t need reporting. But that’s not true.

Anandan clearly points out that mandatory disclosure applies regardless of value. “Even if the foreign asset is immaterial in value, it must still be reported in Schedule FA,” she says, adding that non-disclosure can attract penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh.

This means even something as minor as a dormant foreign bank account, a few shares held abroad and old ESOP holdings can become a compliance issue if not reported.

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The biggest mistake: Wrong reporting period

A common error that many taxpayers make is reporting foreign assets as of March 31, just like other tax details. But Schedule FA works differently.

Unlike the financial year (April–March), foreign assets must be reported for the calendar year (January 1 to December 31). For the current filing cycle, this means reporting assets held up to December 31, 2025.

Anandan highlights that this mismatch is where many go wrong: taxpayers often report March-end values, leading to incorrect disclosures and potential notices.

Who actually needs to fill Schedule FA?

Not everyone is required to fill this schedule.

The rule depends on your residential status:

Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) → Must disclose foreign assets

Non-Resident (NR) → Not required

Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) → Not required

“Selecting the correct residential status in the return is essential,” Anandan notes, because this determines whether Schedule FA applies at all.

Assets vs income: Don’t mix them up

Another area where taxpayers slip is confusing foreign assets with foreign income.

Schedule FA → Reports ownership of assets

Schedule FSI → Reports income like interest, dividends, capital gains

Even if your foreign asset does not generate any income, it must still be disclosed in Schedule FA.

At the same time, any income earned from those assets must be separately reported under Schedule FSI.

ESOPs and RSUs? You may need to report them too

If you work for a multinational company and receive ESOPs or RSUs, your reporting obligations begin once the shares vest.

After vesting:

Shares → Reported as foreign assets (Schedule FA)

Perquisite/income → Reported under Schedule FSI

This is especially relevant for startup and tech employees who may unknowingly miss this disclosure.

Filing the correct ITR form matters

Not all ITR forms allow foreign asset reporting.

If you have foreign assets or income:

Avoid ITR-1 and ITR-4

Choose a form that includes Schedule FA and FSI

Filing the wrong form can itself lead to incomplete disclosure and future complications.

Missed something? Fix it before it’s too late

If you realise that you have missed reporting a foreign asset, don’t ignore it.

The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file a revised return within the deadline to correct such errors. For AY 2025-26, this can be done up to December 31, 2025.

Anandan advises that early correction can help avoid notices, reassessments, penalties.

Why full disclosure actually helps you

While the rules may seem strict, proper reporting has its benefits. It helps avoid legal trouble under the Black Money Act,

allows claiming tax relief on foreign taxes paid and builds transparency and reduces scrutiny. Most importantly, it ensures that your tax filing remains clean and compliant.

Summing up…

Foreign assets are no longer a niche concern. With more Indians investing globally and working with overseas companies, Schedule FA has become a critical part of ITR filing. A small oversight today can lead to a large penalty tomorrow. So if you have any connection to foreign assets, no matter how small, make sure your ITR reflects it accurately.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

