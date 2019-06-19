Have a question on loans? This may help you

Published: June 19, 2019 12:20:45 AM

An education loan the EMI essentially starts after completion of the course. In the interim period, you may clear the interest component, every month.

EMI, education loan, start, completion of course, EMI, higher education, financial parlance, CIBIL score,HDFC,stock market, stock market newsEMI on education loan starts after completion of course

By Chaitali Dutta

> I plan to take a loan for my son’s higher education. Do I have to pay EMI from the day I get it?
– Gaurav Singh
No, in an education loan the EMI essentially starts after completion of the course. In the interim period, you may clear the interest component, every month. In this period, the interest applied is simple interest and not compounded.

> I want to invest some money in stocks. Can I take a bank loan to invest?
—KS Sujan
As an advisor, I would discourage you to take a loan for investing in equity. This is called leveraging in financial parlance. Equity as an asset class is volatile and high risk. Hence, first-time investors should start small, measured equity exposure with the intent of being invested for 5-7 years.

> My brother wants to go abroad for higher studies. Can I take a loan to fund his foreign education?
—P S Sunder
Yes, you may, if you have a steady income and your father is not earning. It will be a joint education loan with your brother as the student and you stepping in to ensure repayment, as the joint borrower.

> If I repay my home loan, will it affect my CIBIL score?
—Rajiv Kumar Verma
No, as long as the loan is not in default, the CIBIL score does not get affected. In fact, a good credit history will enhance your score.

> I have paid 10% of the booking amount to the builder. Now the bank says the project is not registered under RERA and it will not give the loan. What should I do?
—Bhupinder Singh
As a first step, ask your builder for the RERA registration. If he says it is not yet registered, you have the right to ask for a refund. Do not put money in non-RERA registered properties.

> On what basis do housing finance companies fix lending rates as my HFC (HDFC) has not reduced the rates despite RBI reducing the repo rate?
—Alok Ranjan
This area is a black hole. There is no transparency in the passing on of the benefits of reduction in interest rate by the RBI. HDFC has historically been taking some one-time charges to reduce the interest rate of existing loan accounts.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory (www.azukefinance.com). Send your queries to
fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Have a question on loans? This may help you
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop