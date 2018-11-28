Half of ATMs to be shut down by FY19-end? What you must know

Published: November 28, 2018 3:02 AM

The number of ATMs in the country has seen a quarterly decline for the first time after new regulations were issued this year by the ministry of home affairs and the RBI.

ATMs to be shut down by F19, RBI, Catmi, ATM network, PSU banksAccording to RBI, 226,216 active ATMs were reported at the quarter ended June against 221,492 by the end of September.

By, Utsav Saxena

The number of ATMs in the country has seen a quarterly decline for the first time after new regulations were issued this year by the ministry of home affairs and the RBI. According to RBI, 226,216 active ATMs were reported at the quarter ended June against 221,492 by the end of September. The number of ATMs peaked in July at 228,543, after which more than 6,000 ATMs have been shut down. According to industry body Confederation of ATM Industry (Catmi), half of India’s ATMs are likely to be shut down by the end of FY19 with rural areas taking the worst hit.

Read also| Fixed deposits of Small Finance Banks Vs Commercial Banks: Get up to 9% return; Check out the latest rates

An industry expert, on condition of anonymity, said large PSU banks, which are predominantly card-issuing banks with a relatively smaller ATM network, are blocking the interchange rate.  “They are neither in a position to expand their own ATM networks nor are they willing to shell out more for using other people’s machines,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Half of ATMs to be shut down by FY19-end? What you must know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition