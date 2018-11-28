Half of ATMs to be shut down by FY19-end? What you must know

According to RBI, 226,216 active ATMs were reported at the quarter ended June against 221,492 by the end of September.

By, Utsav Saxena

The number of ATMs in the country has seen a quarterly decline for the first time after new regulations were issued this year by the ministry of home affairs and the RBI. According to RBI, 226,216 active ATMs were reported at the quarter ended June against 221,492 by the end of September. The number of ATMs peaked in July at 228,543, after which more than 6,000 ATMs have been shut down. According to industry body Confederation of ATM Industry (Catmi), half of India’s ATMs are likely to be shut down by the end of FY19 with rural areas taking the worst hit.

An industry expert, on condition of anonymity, said large PSU banks, which are predominantly card-issuing banks with a relatively smaller ATM network, are blocking the interchange rate. “They are neither in a position to expand their own ATM networks nor are they willing to shell out more for using other people’s machines,” he said.