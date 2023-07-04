H1 witnessed second highest half-yearly residential sales volume in 9.5 years: Knight Frank India

The residential market stepped into 2023 on a relatively stable footing with the first half of the year registering sales of 0.16 mn units, 1% lower in YoY terms. While this is the second highest sales volume in almost 10 years, the YoY growth has plateaued in H1 2023 compared to the strong double-digit growth seen in the preceding four half yearly periods, according to Knight Frank India’s flagship half-yearly report — ‘India Real Estate H1 2023’ — which tracks the ongoing developments that have impacted the residential and office segments across the top 8 cities.

As per the report, the residential sector has recorded a sale of 156,640 units in H1 2023, marginally lower by 1% YoY (January – June 2023) but 1.7% higher compared to H2 2022. While low-interest rates and comparatively low residential prices sparked the revival in demand, the residential sales level sustained even as interest rates rose.

The new launches stood at 1,73,364 units, up 8% YoY. H1 saw a growth for the premium residential segment, as it witnessed a rise across cities in H1 2023. The demand for mid-segment homes eclipsed the affordable segment in H1. While the market is carrying more inventory, the consistently high sales volumes in H1 2023 have pushed down the Quarters to Sell (QTS) level from 7.8 to 6.7 quarters during this period.

All India Residential Update: H1 2023 (January – June 2023)

H1 2023 posted sales of 1,56,640 units, 1% lower YoY. The demand remained consistently high in H1 2023 even as annual growth slipped marginally. The sales volume was the second highest in almost 10 (9.5) years. The industry continues to consolidate with residential developments steadily shifting into the hands of stronger developers who have been able to weather the economic storm created by the pandemic

The volume scorecard for H1 has been a mixed bag. Hyderabad, NCR, Kolkata, and Chennai saw positive growth, whereas Bengaluru and Mumbai witnessed sales that are near decade high. New launches were steady across key markets. Pune and Bengaluru saw double-digit growth in terms of the number of new launches.

Also Read: Planning to buy a Holiday Home? Here’s what you must do

Mumbai’s sales volume of 40,798 home units accounted for 26% of the total sales among the top 8 markets, the highest among all markets. NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune stood second, third, and fourth respectively in terms of sales witnessed in H1. In terms of annual percentage increment, Hyderabad witnessed an increase of 5% YoY with a sales volume of 15,355 units.

The share of sales of homes costing INR 10 mn (INR 1 crore) and above grew from 25% of sales in H1 2022 to 30% in H1 2023. This can be attributed to the rising prices and the homebuyers’ need to upgrade to larger living spaces with better amenities. The biggest development was the share of homes in the INR 5-10 mn (INR 50 lakh – INR 1 crore) eclipsing that of the affordable home segment costing below Rs 50 lakh. The percentage of sales in the mid-segment category grew from 35% in H1 2022 to 38% in H1 2023. And the affordable segment – homes of value below Rs 50 lakh – saw a dip from 40% in H1 2022 to 32% in H1 2023. The market is evenly balanced between the three segments with the share of sales now ranging between 30% and 38%.

Prices increased across all markets in the range of 2% – 10% YoY with some of the larger volume markets of Mumbai (6%), Bengaluru (5%), and NCR (5%) registering notable growths. This also marks H1 2023 as a period in which prices have grown in YoY terms across all markets for the second time since H2 2015.

Commenting on the same, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Residential sales have been strong in most markets during the first half of 2023. The main drivers of market momentum are mid and premium segment homebuyers, who possess both the desire and financial capability to purchase a home. On the other hand, the fallout of headwinds has been the affordable housing segment which has seen deceleration in its volume as well as market share decline significantly.”

“For the mid and premium segment, it is interesting to note that demand remained robust despite the increase in home loan rates during the first few months of the year, which highlights the enduring strength of the market. With a promising pipeline of new project launches and high consumer enthusiasm, we anticipate that market traction will continue throughout the remainder of the year,” he added.

Sharing his views on the Knight Frank India report, Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “The residential market in India has been experiencing sustained growth since 2020. In the calendar year 2022, housing sales also reached an all-time high. We see this very minor moderation in the June 2023 quarter, as a brief pause, mostly due to a decline in ready to move in quality inventory in good locations of top seven cities of India. Barring that, we expect home sales to maintain their growth momentum, with projections pointing to another strong year. End-users’ demand for residential properties has strengthened, and we are also witnessing a gradual return of investors, particularly in the high-end and luxury residential segments. This renewed interest is also fuelled by price appreciation after a prolonged period of stagnant home prices in India.”