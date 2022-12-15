Gwal Pahari: Fast emerging as the next realty destination in Delhi NCR

With its excellent connectivity, Gwal Pahari has witnessed an exponential growth in demand for real estate development projects in recent years. One of the most sought-after areas in Gurgaon, the region is the focal between three high-end commercial cities, namely Gurgaon, Faridabad and Delhi.

As a famous residential locality in eastern Gurugram, Gwal Pahari is claimed to be a perfect confluence of independent houses, builder floors, and high-rise apartments. This gives the region the most favourable location advantage. With its tranquil natural beauty and sprawling green belts, Gwal Pahari is fast emerging as the hub of the most prestigious upcoming realty projects.

This is an invaluable asset for homebuyers looking for properties away from Gurgaon’s more crowded areas. The region provides inimitable opportunity to create state-of-the-art infrastructure projects that offer healthy, sustainable living. According to realty experts, the upcoming property development projects in Gwal Pahari will continue to witness a steady increase in demand in the coming years.

The exponential rise in property demand in Gwal Pahari has encouraged real estate developers to launch a myriad of development projects in the area, which include high-rise residential apartments, builder floors, luxury villas, opulent penthouses, as well as commercial retail outlets and large office spaces. The most eminent projects in the area include Suncity’s Vatsal Valley, Krrish Provence Estate, ASF Isle De Royal and Paras Buildtech’s Paras Quartier.

Expressing his views on thge growth prospects of the region, Aman Nagar, JMD, Paras Buildtech, said, “Gwal Pahari has undoubtedly emerged as the preferred choice for homebuyers in Delhi NCR. Due to its unparalleled strategic location, it offers seamless logistical connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram. Additionally, with top IT companies setting up shop in the heart of Gwal Pahari, the demand for real estate has seen an exponential rise in recent years by working professionals looking for their dream homes away from the crowded regions of Gurugram.”

“Gwal Pahari has an added advantage of retaining its pristine natural greenery, which affords the region better AQI as compared to any other area in Gurugram. It is no surprise then that realty developers see the region primed for rapid real estate expansion in the perceivable future. At Paras Buildtech we stand steadfast in our commitment towards delivering all modern amenities, while also being conscious of providing a healthy and ecologically sustainable lifestyle to our patrons,” Nagar added.

With the unparalleled logistical connectivity, Gwal Pahari affords its residents the highest property appreciations across all of Gurgaon. The rising property valuations in the region are directly attributed to the host of excellent amenities that have come to augment the overall appeal of the locality. The presence of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) makes the area a magnet for multinational firms like TCS, IBM, Ericson and Mercer, who have set up offices in the heart of Delhi-NCR. Gwal Pahari offers matchless proximity to the most prestigious hotels, government institutes, and upcoming residential and commercial projects.

Sharing his views, Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, said, “Its strategic location, coupled with the excellent amenities in the region, promises to cement Gwal Pahari as the preferred location for homebuyers in the foreseeable future. With unmatched access to some of the best schools, shopping areas, banking establishments, hospitals, recreational areas, sporting complexes, public gardens, and several other public amenities, Gwal Pahari is fast becoming one of the most reputable areas in the city.”