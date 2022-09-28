Gwal Pahari fast emerging as the next real estate hub in Gurugram

In recent years, several regions in Gurugram have witnessed an exponential growth in demand for real estate development projects. One of the most sought-after areas on this list is Gwal Pahari, which is fast emerging as a nexus for the most prestigious realty projects. Considering the positive market sentiment among homebuyers, market analysts have estimated that the upcoming property development projects in Gwal Pahari will continue to witness a steady increase in demand in the coming years.

Gwal Pahari offers a comfortable and lavish lifestyle nestled in pristine natural beauty. One of the primary differences between Gwal Pahari and other upcoming real estate hubs in Gurugram is that this locality has the rare distinction of still retaining its lush natural green belts. This becomes an invaluable asset for homebuyers looking for properties away from the city’s more crowded areas. This has given developers and builders the inimitable opportunity to create state-of-the-art infrastructure projects that offer healthy, sustainable living.

With a strategic location and unmatched connectivity to Delhi and other parts of Gurugram, Gwal Pahari is fast emerging as one of the most coveted real estate hubs in recent months. With its unparalleled logistical connectivity, the region has witnessed one of the highest property appreciations across all of Gurugram. This high return on investment is also attributed in large part to the plethora of excellent amenities that have come to augment the overall appeal of the locality. The exponential rise in property demand in Gwal Pahari has encouraged real estate developers to launch a myriad of development projects in the area, which include high-rise residential apartments, builder floors, luxury villas, opulent penthouses, as well as commercial retail outlets and large office spaces.

Governed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Gwal Pahari is located at the Haryana-Delhi border. This gives the region the most favourable location advantage. As a famous residential locality in eastern Gurugram, the region is a perfect confluence of independent houses, builder floors, and high-rise apartments. While the presence of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) makes the area a magnet for multinational firms like TCS, IBM, Ericson, and Mercer who have set up offices in the heart of Delhi-NCR. The region is also home to various public enterprises and government establishments.

Offices of both BHEL and the National Institute of Solar Energy are located nearby. On the private end of the spectrum, The Energy and Resources Institutes (TERI) has its sprawling, lush green campus in the area, which includes a retreat center, golf course, cricket ground, NBRC building, nursery, motorsport area, and nano biotechnology centre. With a dedicated waste processing plant and vast tracks of flatland and farmhouses in the area, Gwal Pahari is primed for massive expansion opportunities in the future. Additionally, Gwal Pahari is situated along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, which endows it with matchless proximity to the most prestigious hotels, government institutes, and upcoming residential and commercial projects.

Due to its location, Gwal Pahari also has access to a nexus of public transportation networks. Excellent connectivity from the different parts of Delhi NCR is the biggest feature, leading to this increased demand for apartments. As a result, more and more real estate developers are constructing projects in this region. Gwal Pahari’s strategic location coupled with the excellent amenities in the region promises to cement it as the preferred address for homebuyers in the perceivable future. With unmatched access to some of the best schools, shopping areas, banking establishments, hospitals, recreational areas, sporting complexes, public gardens, and several other public amenities, it is no surprise then that Gwal Pahari is fast becoming one of the most reputable addresses in the city.

(By Neeraj Matta, Spokesperson, Paras Buildtech)