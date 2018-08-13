Gurugram Valley: Emerging fast as a preferred destination for nature lovers

Gurugram Valley is strategically located in close vicinity of prime sectors of the Millennium City, and it is easily accessible from CBDs of Faridabad & Gurugram and South Delhi.

Nestled in Aravali forest area, the region adjacent to Gurugram-Faridabad Expressway is fast emerging as a preferred destination for nature lovers. The spectacular stretch with lush green trees is part of the 692-km Aravali range of mountains starting in north India from Delhi and passing through Southern Haryana to western India across Rajasthan and ending in Gujarat.

The belt of Aravali’s abutting the Delhi-Haryana border on Gurugram side is now fondly called the Gurugram Valley. It lies close to the Golf Course Road. The area is dotted with all the modern amenities & facilities like multi-cuisine restaurants, bus and metro stations, bank branches, ATMs, parks, schools, petrol pumps, hospitals, higher education schools and a play school.

Gurugram Valley is strategically located in close vicinity of prime sectors of the Millennium City, and it is easily accessible from CBDs of Faridabad & Gurugram and South Delhi. Many renowned developers like ASF, Paras, IREO, Ansal and Krrish already have their projects in the region. Besides, two luxury hotels are in the offing: Four Points by Sheraton and Golden Tulip.

Residents liken their living experience in Gurugram Valley to that of living in a farm house or a resort, since they literally experience as though they are living literally in the lap of nature. Living in a forest area, having all modern amenities & infrastructure is an unparalleled experience.

It is common to find macaques lazing around the area, which is dotted with dhau, babul, kair and dhak trees, and this belt is a natural habitat to Rhesus macaque, palm squirrel, fox, jackal, wolf, nilgai, wild boar, porcupine, etc.

The Gurugram Valley already hosts some of the world’s best IT companies, thereby making this stretch of Gurugram into a relatively pollution-free and strategically-located important business district of the Millennium City.

The region has ~ 100 acre campus of The Energy Research Institute (TERI) with a 9-hole golf course. The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has also set up a facility, which some time back was even visited by Prime Minister Modi and French President Francois Hollande. Furthermore, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) also has a research and development wing for amorphous silicon solar cells. Another key development in this area is ASF Insignia SEZ, which is spread across approx. 50 acres of land and hosts some of the world’s best IT companies like TCS, IBM, Ericson, Mercer, Global Logic and Waste Management etc. Nearly, 15000 employees working in these companies enjoy working in cutting edge modern office spaces set amidst the serene ambience of Gurugram Valley.

As per Master Plan 2021 for this area, only 75 hectares of land has been earmarked for residential purposes and 20 hectares for a special economic zone (SEZ). Besides, there is considerable scope for other development works like public utilities, transportation, communications, semi-usage and open spaces, for which about 153 hectares is allocated to institutional usage. In total there are about 9 sanctioned / licensed residential and commercial projects in this belt. Still, to maintain ecological balance of the region, the population density has been kept at 200 persons per hectare (as opposed to general norm of 740 persons per hectare in).

Recently, the administration has given a major thrust to infrastructure in Gurugram Valley. The municipal corporation of Gurugram is installing 120 watt lights along the 10 km Gurugram-Faridabad Expressway, starting from Khushboo Chowk in DLF Phase 1 to Gurugram – Faridabad Toll. The Budgeted estimate is approx. Rs 2.06 crore and the project is expected to complete by October-end. Apart from this, HUDA has also aggressively started work for building a pumping station for supply of water for domestic usage. Also, on Delhi side, DDA is making plans for upgrading the Mandi – Gadaipur-Juanpur Road leading to Andheria Mor in New Delhi, which is part of Delhi’s Master plan for Zone J.

Over the past few years, metropolis like Gurugram and Delhi have been reeling under the growing levels of pollution and traffic congestion. Gurugram Valley, however, comes as a welcome relief from both. While Gurugram-Faridabad Expressway offers a congestion-free connectivity from both Gurugram and Faridabad, the vast expanse of the Aravalli’s green cover ensures a relatively pollution-free environment for the people living and working out of this region. Idyllic surroundings, rocky terrain, lush green environment, premium homes and offices make Gurugram Valley a paradise-like dream destination for nature lovers from upper & middle segments.

