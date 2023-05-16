Gurugram: The perfect destination for investment in plotted development

By Rajesh K Saraf

Gurugram, a bustling city in the Indian state of Haryana, has emerged as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in recent years. With a thriving economy and a well-connected transportation network, Gurugram has become a hub for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. One area of Gurugram that has been generating a lot of buzz lately is Sector 112, which is quickly becoming the perfect destination for investment in plotted development. The upcoming golf course developed in Sector 24, Dwarka, would also provide connectivity to the area.

Located in the northern part of Gurugram, the region is easily accessible from the city’s major arterial roads, including the Northern Peripheral Road, Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway, Palam railway station, Bijwasan railway station, Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, etc. This prime location provides excellent connectivity to other parts of Gurugram, as well as Delhi and other neighbouring cities. Adjacent to the second biggest commercial belt in Gurugram, the area is also well-connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is only a short drive away.



In addition to its excellent connectivity, Sector 112 also boasts excellent social infrastructure. The area is home to several reputed schools, colleges, and hospitals, making it an ideal location for families. It also hosts sound commercial setups like malls, restaurants, and entertainment options in the vicinity, ensuring that residents can access all the amenities they need for a comfortable lifestyle. Cyber City 2 will also be developed in the region, enhancing the ROI of developments around it.

The real estate markets in the adjacent regions have been on an upward trend for several years. Investors who have purchased plots in this region have seen significant appreciation in their investment value over time. All these factors make this section of Gurugram a prime location that is expected to see significant development in the coming years. The area is undergoing significant infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of new roads, bridges, and flyovers. The completion of these projects is expected to enhance the connectivity of the area further and drive up property prices.



Another reason for making it an attractive investment destination is the availability of different-sized plots. Investors can choose from various plot sizes based on their budget and investment objectives. This flexibility ensures that investors can find an investment opportunity that suits their needs. The most reputed developers are leading the development of Gurugram in the country with a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Developers are also committed to ensuring that the area is developed in an environmentally sustainable manner, which is crucial in today’s world.



Investing in plotted development can provide investors with several benefits. For one, plotted development allows investors to build a custom home tailored to their specific requirements. This ensures that they get exactly what they want without compromising on anything. Plotted development also gives investors greater control over the construction process, which can help them ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget.



Gurugram is quickly emerging as the perfect destination for investment in plotted development. The area’s excellent connectivity, social infrastructure, and development potential make it an attractive investment destination for investors. With the availability of plots in different sizes, investors can find an investment opportunity that suits their needs and budget. Investing in plotted development in Sector 112 can provide investors with several benefits, including the ability to build a custom home and greater control over the construction process. As such, it is a location that investors should consider if they are looking to invest in real estate in Gurugram.

(The author is MD, Axiom Landbase)

Disclaimer: These are the personal views of the author. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.