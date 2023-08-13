Gurugram Real Estate: Unprecedented demand surge, supply shortage reshape market dynamics

Gurgaon’s real estate market has witnessed the highest growth in demand among India’s top cities during the second quarter of 2023. The growing demand for housing, coupled with a significant drop in supply, has set the stage for an intriguing market landscape, prompting an increase in average rates and reshaping the region’s real estate dynamics.

The latest data by Magicbricks indicates that Gurgaon (Gurugram) has recorded an impressive 28.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in demand for properties, outshining the national average of 10.4%. This surge in demand can be attributed to Gurgaon’s burgeoning reputation as a commercial and technological hub, attracting a substantial workforce seeking quality housing options.

Conversely, the supply of properties in Gurgaon has witnessed a notable decline of 14.0% QoQ, reflecting a broader trend across the Indian real estate landscape with a negative 7.4% QoQ growth. The supply-demand imbalance has spurred a 2.3% QoQ increase in the average rate of properties in Gurgaon, contributing to a continuous rise in prices.

Also Read: How can co-branded credit cards help you save costs?

Commenting on this report, Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd, says, “We are witnessing an exhilarating phase in Gurgaon’s real estate journey. The remarkable growth in demand combined has presented us with a unique set of opportunities and responsibilities. As a responsible real estate player, we are committed to crafting living spaces that not only meet the aspirations of our customers but also contribute to the evolving urban landscape of this vibrant city. Gurgaon’s emergence as a hotspot is a testament to its undeniable potential, and we are dedicated to shaping its skyline with innovation, quality, and affordability.”

Comparing Gurgaon’s real estate statistics to the national average further highlights the city’s exceptional growth trajectory. The demand growth of 28.9% in Gurgaon has significantly outpaced the country’s 10.4%, while the supply decline of 14.0% in Gurgaon overshadows the national decline of 7.4%. The rate index increase of 2.3% in Gurgaon also surpasses the national average of 2.2%.

This supply-demand imbalance has prompted sellers in Gurgaon to take advantage of the situation by raising property prices to capitalize on the high demand. Notably, the ‘Ready-to-Move-In’ segment has shown a growth of 1.8% QoQ, reflecting the city’s commitment to delivering quality housing options promptly. Simultaneously, the ‘Under Construction’ segment has surged by 4.4% QoQ, indicating a robust pipeline of projects in the works.

Over the past year, Gurgaon has experienced an impressive average rate increase of 23.1%, with substantial growth sustained over the last five quarters. This remarkable growth trajectory has solidified Gurgaon’s position as one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.

“In an astonishing twist of fate, Gurgaon’s real estate sector has emerged as the crown jewel of demand surge among India’s premier urban hubs in Q2 2023. The synergy of soaring residential requisites and a sharp supply deficit have orchestrated a captivating market tableau, ushering in elevated mean rates and a transformative panorama for the region’s property domain. As housing costs ascend across major Indian metropolises in the aftermath of COVID-19, the allure of burgeoning capital valuations beckons investors towards the nation’s realty focal points, all the while augmented new provisions act as a moderating force on price escalations. Gurgaon’s remarkable growth trajectory embodies the essence of these market dynamics, encapsulating an enthralling narrative of demand and supply dance in the ever-evolving realm of real estate,” says Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer at Ambience Group.

New Gurugram, with its strategic connectivity, burgeoning employment hubs and affordability, has emerged as a prime hotspot for property seekers, while the key areas of Central Gurugram, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension, Dwarka Expressway, Sushant Lok, and Old Gurugram continue to attract consumer interest due to their established infrastructure and amenities.



Interestingly, the majority of property seekers are gravitating towards 3 BHK units, with a significant 60% demand and supply falling within the Rs 5,000-10,000 per square foot range.



As Gurgaon’s real estate market witnesses this unprecedented demand surge and supply shortage, industry experts are closely monitoring the evolving landscape to gauge the long-term implications for both buyers and sellers. With new projects and developments on the horizon, Gurgaon’s real estate sector remains a focal point of growth and opportunity in the Indian market.