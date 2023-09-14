Tulip Monsella: Gurgaon's tallest troubled luxury project back on track

In a remarkable turnaround story, Tulip Infratech, a real estate company headquartered in Gurgaon, has been making headlines for its exceptional progress on the transformative Tulip Monsella project, known as one of the tallest residential projects in the millennium city.

This project, which had once been on the brink of history due to previous setbacks, is now back on track and flourishing under Tulip Infratech’s leadership. The resounding support and trust of over 5000 homebuyers, who have previously invested in Tulip projects, have propelled Tulip to unveil Phase-II of this prestigious project in record time.

The Phase-II of Tulip Monsella spans over 3,50,000 square feet development including high-end ultra-luxury apartments, duplexes & penthouses.

The overall project spans over 20 acres on Golf Course Road, sector 53, and is estimated to be valued at more than Rs 5000 crore. Originally initiated by another real estate player and subsequently stalled, Tulip Infratech stepped in as a beacon of hope for investors and homeowners alike.

Under Tulip Infratech’s stewardship, this ambitious project is claimed to have witnessed significant strides. Having taken over the project in 2021 through negotiations with PNB Housing Finance Ltd and the previous builder, Tulip Infratech has ambitious plans for Tulip Monsella. These plans include the construction of approximately 1,100 luxury apartments and 150 units designed for economically weaker sections, all thoughtfully integrated into 11 elegant towers. Additionally, two separate commercial buildings will complement this grand development.

Commenting on the phase-II launching of Tulip Monsella, Parveen Jain, Chairman of Tulip Infratech Pvt Limited, said, “Today, we are thrilled to announce significant developments that showcase Tulip Monsella’s journey towards becoming a beacon of excellence in the real estate landscape. Phase-II is here for new buyers, however our commitment to the 200 buyers who had previously invested with Vipul Ltd is intact and ensure they will receive their flats at the originally agreed-upon location and cost as per their prior agreement with the developer.”

Ahead of Schedule

In an extraordinary feat, Phase-I of Tulip Monsella is not just on schedule, it is said to be ahead of it. The anticipated delivery date of 2030 is now expected to be achieved in the next three years.

Phase-II Unveiled: A World of Possibilities

Phase-II of Tulip Monsella promises to build on the success of Phase-I, offering an even more expansive and diverse range of residential options. This exciting addition cover 3.5 lakh square feet of prime real estate. The towers will house an array of duplex, luxury apartments and penthouses.

Tulip Monsella’s narrative is one of rejuvenation—a project that once faced challenges causing financial distress to investors has now been reinvigorated under Tulip Infratech’s leadership. It has rekindled hope for existing buyers while creating fresh opportunities for those seeking contemporary and luxurious living in the heart of Gurgaon.

Jain expressed his optimism, stating, “The resurgence of Tulip Monsella is poised to redefine Gurgaon’s real estate landscape. Tulip Monsella is not merely a project; it represents a promise. We are unwavering in our commitment to deliver exceptional quality, and our accelerated progress reflects our dedication to our esteemed customers.”