Gulshan Group launches ultra luxury residential project in Greater Noida, to invest Rs 190 cr

Noida-based real estate developer Gulshan Group has announced the launch of its latest ultra-luxury project AVANTE in Greater Noida West. This exquisite low-density residential development is aimed at setting new benchmarks in luxury living in Greater Noida West, which in the last decade has seen good growth in the residential segment.

The project will be built over 1.3 acres of prime land and offer exclusive 92 opulent 4BHK luxury apartments of 3200 sq ft each. According to the company, with only two units per floor, it will offer residents an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and privacy.

All units within the project are available for sale, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to secure their dream home in this project. The price of units starts from Rs 3.5 crore. And the total cost of development will be approximately Rs 190 crore, as announced by the company.

“We are thrilled to introduce this exceptional project to our premium customers. We aim to create an unparalleled living experience that exceeds expectations and caters to the unique needs of our esteemed clientele. This project epitomizes luxury living with its luxurious design, premium amenities, and prime location,” said Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group.

The project will be completed by mid-2028 and adhere to the timelines defined by RERA. “With an estimated total project cost of approximately Rs 190 crore, the company is self-funding this project, establishing the strong financial fundamentals of our company,” added Nagpal.

Meticulous detail and thoughtful design elements have been incorporated into each apartment. With a floor-to-floor height of 3.50 meters, the apartments will provide a sense of grandness. The bedrooms will feature separate dressers, offering convenience and privacy and an independent servant room.

The project will feature an iconic facade exuding awe and elegance. It will also have double-height entrance lobbies. One of the standout features of this project is the complete family sit-out area on the deck, seamlessly connected to the living room and a lush green landscape. The apartments also boast excellent cross ventilation, ensuring a fresh and airy living environment.

This project will be green building certified in line with the company’s commitment to sustainability.

With multiple delivered projects across Noida and Ghaziabad, the group claims to have set landmarks in the last 3 decades wherever they have developed their projects. The group has primarily been into mid-segment luxury developments since its inception and is now focusing on developing luxury and uber luxury projects after the grand success of its project Gulshan Dynasty in Noida, which is now amongst the most luxurious residential projects across the country.