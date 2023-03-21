Gudi Padwa 2023 Real Estate offers in Mumbai: Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, real estate developers in Mumbai (Maharashtra) have come up with several offers. Festive days like Gudi Padwa are often considered a good time to invest in assets, including residential properties, for long-term fortune. This year also home-buying is on the cards for many prospective home seekers.

While the real estate sector has witnessed a strong revival in the last couple of years, many realtors have now pinned their hopes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa to keep the sales momentum going. To make the most of the occasion, the developer community has also come out with an array of festive offers like freebies, discounts and flexi-payment schemes for home buyers.

“Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a new year in the Marathi community and is a special occasion for many. People buy high-value materials like gold, electronics, etc as a sign of prosperity and a good omen as it’s considered very auspicious. Therefore, it is also an ideal time to invest in real estate – home buyers are keen to buy their dream home on Gudi padwa,” said Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle Limited said, “Festive seasons and the real estate industry are always abuzz with activities — new launches, offers, benefits, attractive payment schemes, etc and Gudi Padwa is one such auspicious occasion.”

“Today, customers want to experience luxury-backed homes with exclusive amenities and facilities. Therefore, we feel that this is the best time to buy a property with exclusive deals and promotions from developers along with flexible payment options,” he added.

Developers say that the real estate sector relies heavily on auspicious occasions like Gudi Padwa, which sees enhanced buyer activity and property sales.

“This year, the festival will be more joyous owing to improved home-buying sentiment. This is the best buying opportunity for the buyers to buy their dream home and experience the best-in-class lifestyle at an affordable price within the city limits,” said Himanshu Jain, VP – Sales, Marketing & CRM at Satellite Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Robust sales expected

Samyak Jain, Director at Siddha Group said that this year the festival has gained prominence due to the prevailing market condition.

“Past records have shown that sales on this auspicious day in Mumbai have always witnessed an uptick compared to the rest of the year. Going by the trend, we are expecting a surge in sales this year, too,” said Jain.

Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director at Runwal Group said, “Festive times always bring about a positive sentiment in consumers which is visible in their home buying as well. Gudi Padwa is an occasion which usually leads to a surge in purchases, including those of homes.”

Gudi Padwa Real Estate Offers 2023

Runwal Group has come up with the ‘Great Runwal Home Fest’, coinciding with Gudi Padwa festive celebrations. It is offering flexi pay plans where the home buyer just pays 10% at the time of booking and nothing till December 2023. It is also offering spot benefits and assured gold vouchers at the time of booking across projects Runwal Bliss and Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East and Runwal Forests at Kanjurmarg West.

The company said that for Runwal Pinnacle at Mulund West, home buyers just have to pay 10% at the time of booking and nothing till June 2025. Flexi pay plan scheme for Runwal Gardens at Dombivli is 10% at the time of booking and nothing till March 2024.

Labdhi Lifestyle

Labdhi Lifestyle has come up with a campaign ‘Munafe Ka Mahina’ for its project – Labdhi Gardens at Neral. The developer is offering fully furnished 1, 2 & 3 BHK Residences starting from 25.99 lacs. Labdhi is currently selling phase 9 of the OC applied project and providing these homes with attractive home loan rates of 5.99%. They are also offering 5gm gold to the customers if they purchase the flat on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

For Sea Breeze project at Wadala, Labdhi is offering 2 BHK homes at Rs. 1.62 crore. The company said in a staement that the project has received a stupendous response with 235 apartments already sold and only 27 units are left. The developer has rolled out a 10:80:10 payment plan for its customers and will also offer a modular kitchen on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The buyer can also exchange their old home with HomeXchange for buying a home in this project.

Siddha Group

Siddha Group is offering special discounts on pricing. For their project Siddha Sky at Wadala, the developer is offering a special discounted starting price of Rs 1.55 cr as compared to the earlier starting price of Rs 1.61 cr for 2 BHK apartments. For 3 BHK apartments, the discounted starting price is Rs 1.99 cr as compared to the earlier starting price of Rs 2.05 cr. The developer is also offering an assured gold coin on every booking.

For their project Siddha Seabrook at Kandivali, the Group is offering 3 BHK residences at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2.89 cr. Also, there will be an assured gold coin worth Rs 1.5 lacs on every booking. The offers for both projects will be valid till 22nd March 2023.

Tridhaatu Realty

Tridhaatu Realty is offering fully air-conditioned 2 BHK Deck Residences starting at Rs 2.29 crore all-inclusive in their project Tridhaatu Morya at Chembur. The developer is also offering a bank subvention payment plan of 15:85 along with a modular kitchen.

Group Satellite

For its top-selling project, Aarambh at Malad East, Group Satellite is providing fully furnished apartments at a 70% discount on the cost of furniture. A customer can also avail of exclusive interiors on offer. Apart from this, there will be a special pricing discount or 10gm gold for customers buying a flat on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

