India’s GST collections bounced back above the Rs 2 lakh crore mark in March 2026, as per official government data released on Wednesday. The tax growth is driven by strong consumption and a sharp rise in import-related tax revenues.

This is the third time collections have crossed this level, after April and May 2025.

In comparison, GST collections in March 2025 were Rs 1.96 lakh crore, indicating a steady rise in tax revenues over the past year.

Key driver of March GST collections

A key driver of this growth was the sharp increase in import-related GST collections, which rose 17.8% to Rs 53,861 crore.

Domestic GST revenues also remained stable, growing 5.9% to over Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

After adjusting for refunds worth Rs 22,074 crore, up 13.8% year-on-year, net GST collections in March 2026 stood at about Rs 1.78 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.2% annual growth.

For the full financial year 2025-26, gross GST collections grew 8.3% to over Rs 22.27 lakh crore, while net revenues rose 7.1% to Rs 19.34 lakh crore, highlighting consistent tax buoyancy.

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GST collections indicate broader economic strength

Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, said the GST performance mirrors India’s broader economic strength.

“India’s GST collections in FY 2025-26 provide a strong fiscal mirror to the country’s GDP growth momentum,” he said.

He added that rising domestic demand and strong imports continue to support collections.

“Year-on-year domestic GST revenues growth of 6.4% and import-related GST surge by 14.1% highlight both resilient domestic demand and strengthening trade flows,” Jalan noted.

He also pointed out that higher refunds indicate improved efficiency in the tax system, especially after faster refund processing timelines.

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MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, highlighted the role of imports in boosting collections.

“While these collections indicate that the consumption sentiment continues to be strong, it is interesting to see that the 8% plus growth in the gross GST collections has been significantly helped by the very strong 14% plus collections in the import GST numbers,” he said.

He added that higher imports have also likely pushed up customs duty collections.

Mani also noted that while large states continue to show strong growth, some states may need closer analysis to understand sector-wise trends.

Overall, the latest GST data underlines a stable fiscal environment, supported by steady consumption, improving compliance, and strong trade activity.