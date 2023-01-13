Growing demand for independent floors and villas in Sohna

Sohna, a suburb in South Gurugram, has emerged as a real estate hub due to its accessibility, well-planned infrastructure, and surge in gated community developments. One of the promising micro-markets in Gurugram, Sohna is a highly sought-after residential neighbourhood.

People working in Gurugram and adjacent areas of the NCR have been finding Sohna a sweet spot to buy a home. Owing to the relaxing and rejuvenating atmosphere, a combination of urban life and green landscapes, world-class educational institutions, large size township developments offering group housing, independent floors, and villas, Sohna has an edge over other micro markets of Gurugram.

Over the last two years, the residential segment has been witnessing a significant transformation in buyers’ preferences. Low-rise independent floors and villa living have emerged as a preferred choice amongst home buyers. Consequently, independent floors and villas in Sohna are witnessing healthy demand as such developments in the region are complemented by lush green open areas, luxurious amenities, security, and more privacy than high-rise apartments. Considering the growing demand for such properties, real estate developers are launching premium and luxury floors and villas in Sohna.

Commenting on this trend, Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, says, “Sohna has become one of the most coveted residential areas for homebuyers seeking quality of life amidst the hustle-bustle of the city. The region has witnessed tremendous growth in habitation over the years. With demand for low-rise independent floors and villas in Sohna, our launches have benefitted early-stage investors with exponential returns and exposed homebuyers to a quality of life that remains unmatched. The significant shift in buyer preference after the pandemic has resulted in heightened demand for low-rise floors and villas in Sohna. Considering the overwhelming appreciation by the Central Park Flower Valley community, we have been motivated to plan new launches soon.”

According to the company, nestled along the foothills of the scenic Aravalli Hills, Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna is a township offering a perfect blend of luxurious living with modern amenities, a picturesque view of landscaped gardens, and high-tech security surveillance ensuring safety and security. The township has been designed mindfully considering the evolving lifestyle of today’s home buyers. From wellness amenities to kids’ indoor and outdoor play areas, nature walks, a stadium, a horse stable, multi-sport game courts, water bodies, parks, and cafes, Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna offers holistic living. It is a world-class township to meet the demands of today’s high-end aspirational homebuyers. Investment in the project has yielded 2.5-4 times returns in the last 5 years. Every stakeholder in this region has not just been exposed to world-class facilities but also received a handsome return on investment.

Saurabh Mehrotra, Executive Director, Valuation & Advisory Services, Knight Frank India, informs, “Currently, the Gurugram market, including Sohna, is growing at an accelerated pace and is evolving as one of the high potential markets in the region. The region’s proximity to office hubs and other business centres along the Golf Course Extension Road and the Southern Peripheral Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport makes it a prominent real estate destination for the working population. Besides, accessibility to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway puts Sohna high on the livability index. The region offers numerous housing options across different segments from primarily plots to villas, group housing, and independent floors. Sohna’s property prices and infrastructure facilities are on the rise, thereby making real estate investment in the region affordable offering long-term yields.”

Sohna, conveniently located and well-connected, is near industrial clusters, education, and business centres, and entertainment hubs, and offers tremendous investment opportunities. Consequently, this region is also finding growing fondness amongst niche audiences, the working population, and ex-pats who are increasingly interested to settle in Delhi-NCR. Furthermore, the well-planned connectivity and infrastructure upgradation have given impetus to real estate growth in the region.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global, says, “Independent floors offer multiple benefits and allow home buyers to stay closer to their loved ones under the same roof while still having their individual privacy. According to industry reports, there has been a 42 percent increase in the number of independent floors launched in Delhi NCR Y-o-Y. The quintessential example of this upward trend is best exemplified in Sohna, which has emerged as exhibiting the highest demand for independent floors. Independent homes combine the comforts of a villa and the conveniences of a traditional apartment. All market indicators suggest that the demand for independent floor asset classes will make Sohna the most sought-after realty hub in the perceivable future.”

With increasing habitation, the coming years will see Sohna brimming with people and commercial activity as more developers launch and deliver their projects.