Group 108 forays into NCR realty market, plans to invest over Rs 2000 cr

The managing partners of Grandthum, an under-construction IT/ITES project located in Greater Noida West, have announced their foray into real estate development with a new brand name — GROUP 108. They will complete their maiden project, Grandthum, under the new brand name. The company plans to invest over Rs 2000 crore in the upcoming years. They are also scouting for land to develop new projects in NCR.

Dr Amish Bhutani & Sanchit Bhutani, the two brothers with a family legacy of over three decades in real estate development, would be heading the new brand. The brothers have been successfully developing Grandthum, an IT/ITES project spread over approximately 23 acres with 40 lakh sq ft of built area in Techzone 4 (Greater Noida West). The project has two towers of G+34 and G+30 floors.

Grandthum is a unique mix of premium retail, office spaces and entertainment under one roof. The project has made a name for its unique plan. It features a three-acre water body with a yacht, plush dining spaces, studio/service apartments, and a multiplex. The construction of the project is moving at a fast pace.

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, “Our family has distinguished itself as a leading realty developer in the country. We will take this legacy further. This commitment is reflected in our company’s name, which, while being moored in the country’s ethoes, also conveys deep-rooted ethics coupled with a vision to develop and deliver whatever we promise.”

GROUP 108, as the name suggests, symbolises constellations in all four directions. It presents a holistic approach to new-age real estate, which is now a mix of modern technology, a focussed approach towards offering lifestyle and sustainability, following all compliances & guidelines while providing total customer satisfaction and a high return on investment.



Amish Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, said, “We have signed an MoU to invest over Rs 2000 crore at the UP investment summit and are acquiring more projects in FY 23-24. The investment would be procured through promoters’ funds and internal accruals. Our maiden project Grandthum has shaped up pretty well, and we will deliver it on time.”

He added, “We are eyeing two more commercial projects in Noida and Greater Noida, as these locations offer great connectivity and proximity to the Jewar Airport.”