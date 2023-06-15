Group 108 aims to transform Noida’s realty landscape: Dr Amish Bhutani & Sanchit Bhutani

Having forayed into the National Capital Region recently, Group 108 has chalked out ambitious plans for growth and expansion in Noida and Greater Noida’s real estate market, with a planned investment of over Rs 2000 crore in the upcoming years.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Dr Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani, managing directors and the driving forces behind Group 108, share their business outlook. Excerpts:

Can you provide an overview of Group 108 and its plans to transform Noida’s residential and commercial real estate landscape?

Group 108 is a newly-established real estate development company, led by the promoters of Grandthum (Dr Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani). Much of what we aspire to achieve, you can see its outline in our project, Grandthum. Through Group 108, we seek to charter a new course, and that is to redefine Noida’s residential and commercial segments. The company embodies a holistic approach to modern real estate, combining cutting-edge technology, a focus on lifestyle and sustainability, compliance with guidelines, customer satisfaction, and high returns on investment. We also plan to develop new projects in the NCR region, including two commercial projects in Noida and Greater Noida. For this, we are investing over Rs 2000 crore.

What sets Grandthum apart from other commercial projects, and how does it reflect Group 108’s vision?



Grandthum, Group 108’s ongoing project, stands out from other commercial projects due to its unique and visionary design. Spread over 23 acres in Greater Noida West, Grandthum encompasses a built area of 40 lakh sq ft in Techzone 4 (Greater Noida West) and features two towers of G+34 and G+30 floors. It offers a remarkable blend of premium retail, office spaces, and entertainment facilities under one roof. The features that make Grandthum stand out include a three-acre water body with a yacht, plush dining spaces, studio apartments, and a multiplex. This unique plan has garnered attention in the real estate market. Grandthum’s success and visionary design are a testament to Group 108’s commitment to delivering exceptional spaces that set new benchmarks in design, functionality, and lifestyle.

How does Group 108 reflect its commitment to ethics and delivering on promises?

Group 108’s commitment to ethics and delivering on promises is reflected in its name and the Bhutani brothers’ legacy in real estate development. “Group 108” signifies the company’s deep-rooted ethics and vision to develop and deliver whatever they promise. The company aims to provide a holistic approach to real estate by combining modern technology, a luxurious lifestyle, sustainability, compliance with guidelines, customer satisfaction, and high returns on investment. By upholding these values, Group 108 ensures that its projects are delivered on time and meet the expectations of its customers.

What are Group 108’s plans for growth and expansion in the coming years?



Group 108 has ambitious plans for growth and expansion, with an investment of over Rs 2000 crore in the upcoming years. This significant capital infusion will fuel the development of new projects in the NCR region and strengthen Group 108’s position as a prominent player in the real estate sector. We are also acquiring more projects in the fiscal year 2023-2024. The investment will be procured through promoters’ funds and internal accruals, further driving Group 108’s growth and expansion.

How does Group 108 leverage the strategic locations of Noida and Greater Noida for its upcoming projects?



Group 108 recognizes the strategic advantages of Noida and Greater Noida as locations for its upcoming projects. These areas offer excellent connectivity. Besides, their proximity to the upcoming Jewar airport, the proactive policies pursued by the UP Government, and the premium nature of these areas make these twin regions highly desirable for businesses and residents. Leveraging these strategic locations, Group 108 aims to create world-class developments that cater to the market’s evolving needs.

As the two brothers leading the new brand, please tell us about yourselves and your family’s legacy in real estate development.

With a family legacy of over three decades in real estate development, as brothers, we are committed to transforming the realty scape of Noida and Greater Noida. First, we have successfully developed Grandthum, an IT/ITES project, and established ourselves as prominent realty developers in the country. At the same time, we will strive to create exceptional projects that provide a luxurious lifestyle while adhering to high sustainability and customer satisfaction standards and setting new benchmarks in design, functionality, and quality construction.