Gross loan portfolio by MFIs stood at Rs 2,56,058 crore as of December 2021, report says

Gross loan portfolio of the microfinance institutions stood at Rs 2,56,058 crore as of December 2021, according to an industry body report.

As many as 13 banks hold the largest share of the portfolio with an outstanding at Rs 1,03,569 crore, which is 40.4 per cent of the disbursal by the MFIs, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory body of the sector, has said.

NBFC-MFIs are the second largest provider of microcredit, with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 87,444 crore or 34.2 per cent of the total industry portfolio.

Small finance banks have a loan outstanding of Rs 42,847 crore, with a total share of 16.7 per cent of the overall disbursal by the MFI industry, the MFIN report said.

It also mentioned that active loan accounts increased by 0.8 per cent during the past 12 months to 10.58 crore as of December 2021, while in terms of regional distribution of GLP, east, north-east and south accounted for 65 per cent of the total portfolio.

The GLP of member institutions of the industry body stood at Rs 86.068 crore as of December 2021, a rise of 16.8 per cent year-on-year.

The NBFC-MFIs have a network of 16,226 branches, with 1,36,464 employees, the report added.

The total equity base of the NBFC-MFIs grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,402 crore as of December 2021, while these institutions received Rs 12,786 crore debt funding during the third quarter of the last financial year, an increase of 19.5 per cent from the similar previous period.

The average loan amount disbursed per account during the third quarter of the last fiscal was Rs 37,228, an increase of nine per cent on a similar corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the MFI sector had hailed the RBI’s regulatory framework saying that the guidelines will provide a level playing field and deepen the penetration of microcredit in the country.