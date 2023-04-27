Green Realty: No more a distant reality

By Neeraj K Mishra

Real estate developers have a key role to play in saving the environment from the devastating impacts of global warming. With green buildings and sustainable development, developers can help reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, as well as promote efficiency.

Rise of Green Buildings

Green buildings, also known as sustainable buildings, are structures designed to minimize their impact on the environment. These buildings are constructed using environmentally-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, and water-conserving technologies. Green buildings also prioritize the health and well-being of their occupants by providing a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. With Green Buildings, real estate developers are not only thinking about how to save energy and reduce emissions during the building process but also how to create buildings that generate more energy than they consume. In other words, they want to make buildings that run entirely on renewable energy sources such as solar power or wind turbines.

Environmental Benefits in Real Estate Development

The use of modern architectural designs is the ultimate way for developers to promote sustainability and reduce energy usage. Architects are designing buildings with windows and walls that capture natural light and use it throughout the building – eliminating the need for artificial lighting or cooling systems. Architects are also taking advantage of advances in technology such as geothermal heating, solar panels, wind turbines, and rainwater collection systems that help real estate developers stay within their environmental goals.

Also Read: How to save income tax efficiently in the new financial year

Landscaping With Sustainable Practices

Landscaping also plays an important role while developing green buildings. Landscapers must utilize sustainable practices. It is no longer just about using plants, it’s also about utilizing hardscape materials such as stone, brick, and concrete in a sustainable way.

For instance, the use of permeable pavement which has the following benefits:

• Reducing stormwater runoff and improving water quality.

• Recharging groundwater supplies.

• Reducing the urban heat island effect by allowing water to evaporate and cool the surface.

• Reducing the need for traditional stormwater management systems, such as detention basins and retention ponds.

• Providing a more durable and long-lasting pavement surface, as water infiltration helps to prevent cracking and potholes.

Also, green roofs are becoming increasingly popular due to their potential for insulation and energy savings. They can also help reduce air pollution by filtering dust particles from the air, improving air quality in urban areas around the world.

Financial Benefits of Sustainable Development

Green buildings are not only about the environment but they have several following benefits of investing in sustainable development:

1. Lower Building Costs: Green building materials often cost less than traditional materials, as they require less energy and resources to manufacture.

2. Increased Return on Investment (ROI): Higher quality materials used in sustainable construction can increase the value of the real estate, leading to a higher ROI overall.

3. Tax Incentives: Many communities offer tax credits or deductions when owners use renewable materials during building or renovation projects.

4. Improved Health: Sustainable construction often results in cleaner indoor air due to better insulation and ventilation systems, which can reduce health costs in the long run.

Conclusion

Sustainable building is an important and growing concept that is reshaping our views on real estate, construction, and the environment. With the emergence of new technologies and materials, traditional construction methods are being reimagined and improved to be more sustainable and respectful of the environment.

(The author is Executive Director, Ganga Realty. Views are personal.)