A proposal to sharply increase the gratuity limit for government employees is gaining attention after several employee unions and pensioner organisations urged authorities to revisit the existing retirement benefit structure.

The demand comes as stakeholder submissions on service conditions and retirement benefits have now been placed before the government-appointed panel examining pay and pension-related issues. Among the various suggestions submitted, one of the most significant is a call to raise the maximum gratuity payout from the current Rs 25 lakh to as much as Rs 75 lakh.

Employee representatives argue that the present ceiling no longer reflects today’s economic realities, especially after years of inflation, rising healthcare expenses and increasing post-retirement financial needs.

Why gratuity is in focus

Gratuity is a lump-sum payment made to employees as a reward for long and continuous service. For many government employees, it forms a crucial part of retirement savings alongside pension and provident fund benefits.

Several unions have argued that while salaries and living costs have risen substantially over the years, the gratuity framework has not kept pace with the changing financial needs of retirees.

As a result, employee bodies have proposed not only a higher gratuity ceiling but also changes in the way gratuity is calculated.

Current gratuity rules for government employees

Under the existing rules, government employees become eligible for retirement gratuity after completing the prescribed qualifying service. In case of death while in service, death gratuity is payable to eligible family members.

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At present:

-The maximum gratuity payable is capped at Rs 25 lakh.

-Gratuity is calculated based on the employee’s Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance (DA).

-The payout is also subject to a ceiling linked to the employee’s emoluments, currently fixed at 16.5 times the eligible amount.



What employee unions are demanding

NC-JCM seeks Rs 75 lakh ceiling

The staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), one of the most influential employee representative bodies, has proposed the most ambitious revision.

It has sought:

-Increase in gratuity ceiling from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

-Calculation based on a 25-working-day month instead of a 30-day calendar month.

-Gratuity accrual at half month’s Basic Pay plus DA for every completed six-month period of service.

-Removal of the existing 16.5-times emoluments cap.

According to the memorandum submitted by the organisation, these changes would make gratuity payments more reflective of long years of public service and rising retirement costs.

IRTSA proposes Rs 50 lakh limit

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has also sought a substantial increase in retirement benefits.

Its proposals include:

-Raising the gratuity ceiling to Rs 50 lakh.

-Calculating gratuity at one-third of Basic Pay plus DA for every completed six-month period.

-Allowing employees with 33 years or more of service to receive gratuity up to 32 times their Basic Pay and DA.

The association says the changes would better reward employees who spend decades in government service.

Pensioners’ body seeks periodic revision

The Retired and Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has focused on long-term reforms rather than only an immediate increase.

The organisation has proposed:

-A mechanism for periodic revision of gratuity limits.

-Uniform treatment of retirees covered under different pension systems, including OPS, NPS and UPS.

-Timely payment of retirement benefits across categories of employees.





What is the gratuity formula?

For private-sector employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, gratuity is generally calculated using the following formula:

Gratuity = (Last Drawn Basic Salary + Dearness Allowance) × 15 × Number of Years of Service ÷ 26

Under the Act, an employee typically becomes eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service, although the condition does not apply in certain cases such as death or disability.

What is the gratuity limit for private-sector employees?

For employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, the maximum tax-exempt gratuity limit is currently Rs 20 lakh.

Many private employers may choose to pay more than this amount, but any amount exceeding the applicable tax-exempt limit could have tax implications depending on the employee’s circumstances and prevailing tax rules.

How is gratuity different for government employees?

Government employees are governed by separate service rules rather than the Payment of Gratuity Act.

The key difference is that the gratuity ceiling for Central government employees currently stands at Rs 25 lakh, which was revised from Rs 20 lakh after the Dearness Allowance crossed the prescribed threshold.

As a result, government employees currently enjoy a higher gratuity ceiling than most private-sector employees covered under the Gratuity Act.

Why the demand matters

Employee unions say retirement today is very different from what it was a decade ago. Longer life expectancy, rising medical costs and increasing living expenses mean retirees need a larger financial cushion.

Supporters of the proposal argue that a higher gratuity ceiling would provide greater financial security to retiring employees and their families. They also believe that revising the formula could better recognise long years of public service.

However, any increase would also have financial implications for the government, which will have to balance employee welfare demands with fiscal considerations before taking a final call.

What happens next?

With the submission window for memorandums now closed, attention will shift to the government’s review of the proposals submitted by employee unions, pensioner associations and staff organisations.

For now, the demand for raising the gratuity ceiling to Rs 50 lakh or even Rs 75 lakh remains a proposal. Whether these recommendations eventually find a place in the final package of reforms will become clearer after the review process progresses.

What is certain, however, is that gratuity has emerged as one of the biggest retirement benefit issues being debated by employee groups, reflecting growing concerns about financial security after retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is based on proposals and memorandums submitted by employee unions and pensioner organisations. The suggested increase in gratuity limits and changes in calculation methods are not final and have not been approved by the government. Any revision to gratuity rules will take effect only after official acceptance and notification by the government.

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