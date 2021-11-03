Grabbed a dream deal on Amazon / Flipkart? Here’s how to get additional discount, cashback

While shops are running extra hours and giving discounts and gifts to attract customers, e-commerce sites are competing with each other to give the best deal to lure more buyers.

It’s raining offers and discounts during the Diwali sale, as producers and sellers fight it out to attract maximum buyers jostling to grab the best deals. While shops are running extra hours and giving discounts and gifts to attract customers, e-commerce sites are competing with each other to give the best deal to lure more buyers.

While popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering up to 70-80 per cent discounts on select items, customers may still get more discounts and cashbacks!

This is possible because along with the sellers, banks and other organisations are also competing with each other to make customers use the payment instruments issued by them.

Bank Offers on Amazon

For example, if you make a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 on Amazon, you may get 10 per cent additional instant discount up to Rs 1,500 by making the payment using credit cards of RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. You may also get the same benefit by making payment using debit cards of RBL Bank and Federal Bank.

However, customers will get a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 750, if they make payments using the debit card of AU Small Finance Bank on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, you may get an additional instant discount of 7.5 per cent on Amazon by availing the EMI transactions option offered by HSBC Credit Card.

Bank Offers on Flipkart

Similarly, after grabbing a deal on Flipkart, you may choose to avail further discount of 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,500 by making payment using credit cards of the SBI on a purchase of Rs 5,000 or above, while you would get flat 1,500 off on SBI credit card payment on a minimum purchase of Rs 30,000.

By using the debit card issued by the SBI, you will get 10 per cent off up to Rs 500, on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

On making payment using Flipkart-Axis Bank credit card, you will get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart.

Other Offers

Apart from banks, some fintech startups are also giving such offers, if payments are made through them.

For example, you may get an additional 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 on Amazon by making payment using OneCard credit card.

On Flipkart, you would get a 15 per cent instant discount on your first Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above.

Similarly, cashback and coupons site CashKaro is providing various lucrative options on different e-commerce sites – like 5 per cent extra rewards on select products on Amazon, 8 per cent cashback on select products and payment options on Myntra and Ajio, while the quantum of cashback is up to 22.5 per cent on select products on Tata CLiQ.