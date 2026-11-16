The government is reviewing various aspects of capital gains tax and securities transaction tax (STT) on equities, and changes, if any, may be announced in the budget, and not before that, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Monday.

He said the Finance Ministry is examining suggestions submitted by various stakeholders during the pre-budget consultations. These discussions are only with respect to the Union Budget, he clarified.

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“We will consider it, and I’m sure on February 1 you will get to know. Analysis is being done of whatever issues have been flagged or points that have been raised by the stakeholders,” Agrawal said on the sidelines of the inauguration of a CBDT lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

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Revenue implications are substantial for both taxes applicable to the capital market, as the mop-up has surged in recent years. STT revenues for instance, grew 52% year-on-year to over Rs 54,000 crore till November 10 this fiscal.

Industry bodies, the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), have joined the increasing calls for a reduction in the capital gains tax on listed securities to attract long-term investments and improve capital market participation. They have also called for rationalisation of STT.

In a Pre-Budget Memorandum, industry bodies have recommended reducing the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate to 10% for securities held for more than one year but less than two years from the current 12.5%. ASSOCHAM has also suggested introducing a nil rate or a lower rate of around 5% for holdings exceeding two years

Other proposals include introducing a differentiated tax regime for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing in equities. Industry representatives have pointed out that several emerging markets exempt FPIs from LTCG tax on equity investments.

Some stakeholders have also recommended revising the method of calculating capital gains for FPIs, suggesting that gains be computed in US dollar terms.

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STT was introduced in 2004, partly as a way to mobilise revenue when collecting capital gains tax was seen as difficult. The idea was to have a simpler mechanism to collect tax from market transactions. But the tax landscape has since changed. LTCG was brought back in 2018, while STT has continued to remain in place. Investors are now effectively facing both taxes, adding to the overall cost of investing and trading.

LTCG is taxed at 12.5% on the gains realised in shares held for more than 12 months. STT, on the other hand, is levied on the full value of the transaction. STT rates are at 0.1% on both sides of equity delivery, 0.025% on intraday sales, 0.05% on futures sales, 0.15% on options premium and 0.15% on exercised options. LTCG fetched around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY26, while STT garnered another Rs 57,500 crore.