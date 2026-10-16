The Centre on Wednesday has approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with a total outlay of Rs. 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

In addition, the central government has approved the rebranding of the scheme and its sub-schemes, changes to the eligibility requirements, coverage, and rate of assistance for the Divyangjan pension, and the continuance of the family benefit scheme and pension plans for widows and senior citizens in its current form.

The previous prime minister Indira Gandhi’s name has been removed from three of its sub-schemes, and the Union Cabinet has authorised renaming it Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana.

According to the official announcement, the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme is now known as PM Divyangjan Pension Yojana, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme has been renamed as PM Vidhawa Pension Yojana, and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme as PM Vridhavastha Pension Yojana.

This authorization will benefit 3.20 crore beneficiaries in all 36 States and UTs.

“Guidelines consisting of the change in eligibility criteria, no. of beneficiaries and rate of assistance under divyangjan pension will be issued and implemented within three months,” stated the Ministry of Rural Development.

New names of scheme and sub-schemes under NSAP

Existing Name Approved name National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana National Family Benefit Scheme Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana

Source: Ministry of Rural Development

Divyangjan pension: New eligibility rules and assistance rates

The amount of assistance under the Divyangjan Pension Scheme will now be Rs. 375 for those aged 0 to 79 and Rs. 625 for those aged 80 and more.

Along with raising the rate of assistance under the program, the following adjustments have been made:

The scheme’s benchmark disability requirement will be 40% as opposed to the existing 80%.

The disability pension’s minimum age requirement will now be considered from birth.

Family benefits programs and pension schemes for senior citizens and widows will remain in place.

National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)

The Ministry of Rural Development oversees the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), a welfare program for widows, the elderly, and the disabled.

It is used in both urban and rural regions to give eligible individuals social assistance.

The program, which was started on August 15, 1995, offers public help in situations concerning old age, disease, disability, and other needs.

Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS)

One of the National Social Assistance Program’s (NSAP) five sub-schemes is the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS).

The Indian government offers financial support to senior individuals 60 years of age and older who come from families below the poverty line under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

The Central Government provides Rs. 200 per month to individuals between the ages of 60 and 79 under this program, and Rs. 500 per month to individuals 80 and above.

States and Union Territories are required to contribute an equal or higher top-up amount to the Central share in compliance with the National Social Assistance Program’s standards.

The average pension in many States and UTs is currently around Rs. 1100 due to the top-up that states and UTs offer under the old age pension component, which ranges from Rs. 50 to Rs. 5700 per month.

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS)

The Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) is a non-contributory pension plan designed to provide social security benefits to widows of low-income families below the poverty line (BPL).

Widows between the ages of 40 and 79 receive a pension of Rs. 300 per month. The monthly pension for individuals 80 years of age and older is Rs. 500.

However, if a widow remarries or exceeds the poverty threshold, her annuity will be discontinued.

Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS)

A disabled person between the ages of 18 and 79 is entitled for social security benefits under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS).

Under this initiative, the Central Government will provide the eligible individual Rs. 300 every month. Under the State-sponsored Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana, the person also receives Rs 1200 per month, for a total monthly monetary assistance of Rs 1500.

This indicates that each participant of this scheme receives Rs. 1500 each month. The Collector’s Office, Tehsildar’s Office, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana Branch, or Talathi Office are the places where the applicant can apply for the scheme.

National Family Benefit Scheme

This scheme provides a one-time lump sum monetary support of Rs. 20,000 to the affected family in the event that the primary earner in a BPL family between the ages of 18 and 59 passes away accidentally or naturally.

The widow or the family’s unmarried daughter will receive the cash amount.

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