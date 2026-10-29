The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the New Amnesty Scheme 2025 by three months till December 31, giving more time for employers and insured persons to resolve pending cases.

Various stakeholders had requested the ESIC to extend the amnesty scheme, which originally ran from October 1, 2025 till September 30, the labour ministry said in a release. The three-month extension reinforces ESIC’s commitment to reducing litigation and promoting voluntary compliance, the release said.

The scheme is a one-time dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of court cases. It provides a structured mechanism for employers to resolve legal disputes with ESIC for an out-of-court settlement.

The scheme allows settlement of ad-hoc assessments by paying actual contributions and interest and no damages are levied. It also allows withdrawal of cases where employers have already paid dues, subject to payment of 10% of disputed damages.

Further, cases filed by ESIC for non-submission of records or delayed payments, which were later complied with, will also be withdrawn with court permission under the scheme. Court cases filed up to March 31, 2025 are eligible under this scheme.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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