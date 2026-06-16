The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has revised the timeline that ministries and departments must follow before taking a decision on de-reserving reserved vacancies in promotions.

In an Office Memorandum dated May 26, 2026, the DoPT, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said ministries and departments will now have to wait for at least one month for comments from the DoPT and the concerned constitutional commission before deciding on de-reservation of a reserved promotion vacancy.

Earlier, ministries and departments were required to wait for only two weeks.

What has changed?

The revised instructions apply to vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the promotion quota.

According to the DoPT, the change has been made after a review carried out in consultation with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“As per the revised timeline, the administrative Ministry/Department shall wait for a period of at least one month for the comments of the DoPT and the concerned National Commission before taking a decision on de-reservation,” the memorandum stated.

The DoPT clarified that if no comments are received within one month, the ministry or department concerned may proceed to take a decision regarding de-reservation of the promotion vacancy.

What remains unchanged?

However, if comments are received during this period, those observations must be considered before a final decision is taken.

The existing policy on direct recruitment remains unchanged. There continues to be a general ban on de-reservation of reserved vacancies in direct recruitment. Such cases can be considered only in rare and exceptional circumstances involving Group A posts and require consultation with the relevant commission and approval through a prescribed process.

The department also said that all other conditions and provisions contained in its December 7, 2009 guidelines on de-reservation of vacancies will continue to remain in force.

The DoPT has asked all ministries and departments to bring the revised timelines to the notice of all concerned officials.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on May 26, 2026. Readers should refer to the official notification and applicable service rules for complete details and implementation guidelines.

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