In a move aimed at streamlining pension processing for railway retirees, the Railway Board has authorised the Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, to issue Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) directly.

The change has been notified through a Railway Board circular dated May 15, 2026.

A PPO is the key document that allows a retired employee to start receiving pension through a bank. Without it, pension payments cannot begin.

As per the Railway Board order, the amendment has been made to the existing Scheme of Payment of Railway Pension through Public Sector Banks.

The circular states that an “Advanced Correction Slip No. 59” has been issued to amend the relevant pension payment rules and formally authorise the new office. It specifically says: “Add the following under the list of FA&CAO authorized on Indian Railways to issue Pension Payment orders: Pr. Financial Advisor/South Coast Railway/Visakhapatnam.”

What changes for pensioners?

In practical terms, this means railway employees retiring under the South Coast Railway zone may see smoother pension paperwork processing, as the zone’s own finance authority can now issue PPOs instead of relying on another authorised office.

The Railway Board, in its communication, said the amendment has been made to Annexure II-J, Chapter X of the Indian Railway Code for Accounts Department dealing with pension payment procedures.

Is this a pension hike or benefit increase?

No.

This is purely an administrative change and does not mean any increase in pension, arrears, dearness relief, or revision in pension benefits.

The order simply expands the list of railway finance authorities authorised to issue pension documents.

Why this matters

While the move may look procedural, PPO issuance is a critical part of retirement processing. Delays in issuing PPOs can often delay the start of pension payments.

By giving direct authorisation to South Coast Railway’s finance office, the process could become faster and more efficient for retirees falling under this railway zone.

The Railway Board has issued the order for “necessary action,” indicating immediate implementation.

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Disclaimer:

This report is based on the latest Railway Board circular and reflects an administrative change related to pension processing procedures. It does not indicate any revision in pension amount, arrears, or retirement benefits. Railway employees and retirees should check with the concerned railway pension authority or official sources for case-specific clarifications.